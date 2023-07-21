Which Suns stars played for the Thunder and the Blazers? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 21

The NBA Crossover Grid remains a fan favorite in the offseason. Without real basketball action, hoop aficionados have had fun trying to solve puzzles that test their knowledge about the game.

Here’s the NBA Crossover Grid for July 21:

Clues to the July 21 puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Kings with 190+ three-point field goals in a single season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Suns with 190+ three-point field goals in a single season

Grid 7 - Player who had a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers averaging at least 8 assists in a single season

Grid 8 - Player who had a stint with the OKC Thunder averaging at least 8 assists in a single season

Grid 9 - Player who hit 190+ three-point field goals and averaged at least 8 assists in a single season

Players who will try to solve the puzzle need to get the answers right for all nine grids. A wrong answer prevents its completion.

What are the answers for today’s NBA Crossover Grid?

For Grid 4, Brian Grant and Hassan Whiteside are possible answers to this. Grant’s first three years were with the Sacramento Kings and his next three with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Like Grant, Whiteside started his career playing for the “Beam Team.” He was there from 2010-11 to 2011-12 and returned there for the 2020-21 season. The big man also played one season (2019-20) in Rip City.

For Grid 5, Chris Paul might be the obvious answer. The Golden State Warriors point guard had stops in Oklahoma as well as in Phoenix. Paul’s one season with the Thunder was memorable for the team’s fans as they had a surprising run to the NBA playoffs in the bubble tournament.

“CP3” also played his last three seasons in Phoenix before he was shipped to the Washington Wizards as part of the package for Bradley Beal.

Cameron Payne is also an option as he also played for both the Thunder and the Suns.

For Grid 6, it’s not NBA All-Star Devin Booker. The most three-pointers “Book” has made in an entire season is 186. The answer has to be Kevin Durant. “KD” had 192 although he made it when he was with the OKC Thunder during the 2013-14 season.

Here’s the completed grid for today:

The answers for the July 21 NBA Crossover Grid.

