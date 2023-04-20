Which team has scored the most number of 3s in a playoff game?

The NBA game has changed with more teams attempting 3-pointers than ever before. Even though defenses ramp up during the playoffs, teams are still putting up more shots from distance.

Let’s see which team had the best playoff performance from 3-point range in NBA history.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the Miami Heat on the way to a 138-122 win in Game 2. The Bucks were without MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo but cruised to the win with their hot shooting.

The Bucks tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a playoff game with 25, shooting 25 of 49. The Heat went 16 of 35 from downtown.

StatMuse @statmuse The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2nd team in NBA history to hit 25+ 3-pointers in a playoff game. The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2nd team in NBA history to hit 25+ 3-pointers in a playoff game. https://t.co/m8lPY97cjq

Who helped the Bucks set the record?

Milwaukee had multiple players who got hot. Joe Ingles drained 5 of his 6 3-point attempts. Pat Conaughton had a hot hand, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Bobby Portis added three triples, and Grayson Allen was 4 of 8 behind the line.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Jingles was making it rain.



17 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 86 FG% | 5-6 3PM Jingles was making it rain. 17 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 86 FG% | 5-6 3PM https://t.co/hjizp43YcU

The Bucks' performance ties the record held by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2016, the Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-98 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland later went on to erase a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title that season.

Cleveland shot 25 of 45 from 3-point range, good for 55.6%. J.R. Smith led the way with seven triples. LeBron James was 4 of 6 behind the line, and Kyrie Irving went 4 of 5. Kevin Love was an efficient 3 of 4 from downtown in the game.

The Cavs have the third-most made 3-pointers in a playoff game as well. In Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland made 24 3-pointers in a 137-116 win against the Warriors. It was the only game the Cavs won during the series as the Warriors claimed the championship.

Cleveland had 45 attempts from downtown in the game. Irving led the way, shooting 7 of 12 from behind the arc. Love was 6 of 8, while Smith went 5 of 9. James added three triples.

