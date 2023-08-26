Which Thunder players have also played for the Nuggets and Cavaliers? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Aug. 26. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the NBA offseason to be over.

Saturday's puzzle has one special category: a player who averaged 20 or more points in a single season. With all that out of the way, here are the clues for the 33rd NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers

Grid 2: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 20 or more points in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 20 or more points in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 9: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged 20 or more points in a season

For Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 4 and 7. Which OKC Thunder players have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Jeff Green, the veteran NBA journeyman currently on his 11th team in 15 seasons, is the answer for both grids. Green started his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, which turned into the OKC Thunder in 2008. He was in OKC until he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Green played for the Nuggets in the past two seasons, winning his first NBA championship last season. He was with the Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season, making it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some NBA grid players are not satisfied with just finishing a puzzle. They want to have a low rarity score so they have to put in uncommon answers. Here are a few alternative answers for Grids No. 4 and 7:

Thunder/Sonics-Nuggets players: Carmelo Anthony, Jerami Grant, Ricky Pierce, Vincent Askew and Avery Johnson

Thunder/Sonics-Cavaliers players: Kendrick Perkins, Dion Waiters, Ronald "Flip" Murray, Wally Szczerbiak and Shawn Kemp

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for Saturday:

