"It’s the craziest experience": Shaquille O'Neal's fashionably late entrance gifts two college DJs the chance to wow thousands of fans

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal moonlights as DJ Diesel when he plays music for thousands of people in the EDM scene. Shaq was supposed to headline the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco last month but he was late. It led to an amazing opportunity for a couple of aspiring DJs from Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Washington Post, University of Arizona alumni Christian Franco and Ryan Laehy shared their experience as an impromptu act for DJ Diesel. Laehy cannot believe it happened while Franco wants to use the opportunity to achieve more notoriety.

"It's the craziest experience I've ever had in my life," Laehy said. "... I've been in that crowd for the last 10 years. Being onstage was just something surreal."



"We want to use it as not just a moment, but more of like a launchpad for the rest of our career."

Shaquille O'Neal arrived 15 minutes later and was very appreciative of what Christian Franco and Ryan Laehy did for him. The duo got the crowd going before O'Neal turned it up a notch with his own set.

Franco and Laehy already have their next gig lined up. They are heading to New York City on Labor Day weekend. They will open for Walshy Fire of the DJ group Major Lazer in Manhattan.

O'Neal told the 50,000 people at the Outside Lands festival why he was late to the concert. He was hanging out with Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, as per SF Gate.

When did Shaquille O'Neal become a DJ?

Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ Diesel at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

Shaquille O'Neal started DJing when he was a student at LSU but only as a hobby. O'Neal was inspired to take it seriously when he attended the 2013 TomorrowWorld festival. He began to learn more about the craft and officially became DJ Diesel in 2017.

In an interview with Billboard.com last year, O'Neal discussed the difference between the world of EDM and his experience as a superstar in the NBA.

"The dance world embraced me way quicker than the basketball world did," O'Neal said. "Nobody cares about a baller unless they can drop 20-plus points a game, 10-plus rebounds or dunk like Spida (Donovan Mitchell). It’s just that simple.

"In the dance world, I see hundreds of people supporting a local DJ at a random festival, and that's just awesome to see. This is a community that accepts you until you give them a reason to not accept you. I love it."

