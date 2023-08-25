"He's like everyone one of my Mexican uncles at a wedding" - NBA fans can't help cracking up as video of drunk Nikola Jokic surfaces

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is having one hell of a summer in Serbia. Jokic's horses are doing great in their races and he was an amazing host to visiting teammate Aaron Gordon a couple of weeks ago. Now, "The Joker" is the center of attention during a party in his hometown of Sombor.

In a video shared by Nuggets beat writer Harrison Wind on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jokic was having the time of his life at a party. He was standing on a platform and was towering over everyone.

The two-time MVP appeared to be drunk, singing his heart out with a drink in hand and dancing like an old man. He even looked like he was enjoying it more than winning an NBA championship although he's not as happy when his horses win.

Fans on social media cannot help but be entertained by dancing drunk Nikola Jokic. The video is quickly becoming viral because he looks so much happier there than when they were celebrating the NBA championship in their locker room.

One fan compared Jokic's dance moves to his drunk Mexican uncle:

"He's like everyone one of my Mexican uncles at a wedding - drunk and dancing to music they grew up on."

This fan compared him to an NFL and New England Patriots legend:

"The Rob Gronkowski of the NBA. My boy just enjoying his life."

One fan can't help but wonder if Jokic will be out of shape to start next season:

"Jokic might come very out of shape to training camp… Good for him."

Here are other hilarious reactions to Jokic's viral video:

Nikola Jokic projected to win MVP next season

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic failed to win his third-straight NBA MVP award last season after Joel Embiid finally got what he wanted. However, some people thought that Jokic should have won MVP and it was evident in the playoffs that "The Joker" was the clear-cut winner.

According to the latest ESPN projections, Jokic is the current favorite to win MVP next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks came in at second, followed by Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Embiid to round out the top five.

While Jokic doesn't care about individual awards, he did get the last laugh over Embiid. He led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship and he rightfully won NBA Finals MVP. He also cemented his status as the best basketball player in the world.

