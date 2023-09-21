Which Thunder stars have played for the Nets and the Sixers? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 21

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The daily trivia game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is the latest basketball test to solve:

Clues to the September 21 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and OKC Thunder

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Nets and Houston Rockets

Cell 3 - Nets player who ranked top-30 in three-pointers in a season

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Thunder

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and Rockets

Cell 6 - 76ers player who ranked top-30 in three-pointers in a season

Cell 7 - James Harden’s teammate who also played for the OKC Thunder

Cell 8 - Harden’s teammate who also played for the Houston Rockets

Cell 9 - James Harden’s teammate who ranked top-30 in three-pointers in a season

Answers to the September 21 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 could be Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kenny Anderson, Xavier McDaniel, Reggie Evans and Kendall Gill. They all played for the Brooklyn Nets and OKC Thunder.

James Ennis III, Stromile Swift, Dikembe Mutombo, Jeremy Lin and Sam Cassell suited up for the Nets and Houston Rockets. Any of them will fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Players who ranked top-30 in three-pointers in a season and played for the Nets include Allen Crabbe, Drazen Petrovic, Kerry Kittles and Patty Mills. They are all Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be David Wingate, Eric Maynor, Antonio Daniels, Joe Smith, Royal Ivey and Jerami Grant. They all played for the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder.

Luc Mbah a Moute, Corey Brewer, Daniel House Jr., Clarence Weatherspoon, Moses Malone and Alexey Shved played for the 76ers and Houston Rockets. Any of them will fit well in Cell 5 of the puzzle.

Players who ranked top-30 in three-pointers in a season and played for the 76ers include Isaiah Canaan, Jodie Meeks, Robert Covington and Allen Iverson. They are Cell 6 answers.

