Which Timberwolves players played for the Pistons and Rockets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 42nd puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 4 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Blazers

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Timberwolves

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Celtics

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Blazers

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Timberwolves

Answers to the September 4 NBA Immaculate Grid

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Jonas Jerebko, Mike James, Bob McAdoo, Kelly Olynyk, Tayshaun Prince and Aron Baynes had stints with the Boston Celtics and Pistons. Blake Griffin, who played for Boston last season, is a former Piston. Any of them fits well in Cell 4.

Steve Blake, Stacey Augmon, Dale Davis, Tony Snell, Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant once played for the Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers. Cell 5 is where they are suited best.

Greg Monroe, Joe Smith, Oliver Miller, Christian Laettner and John Lucas III are some of the options for Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. All of them played for the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miller was one of Charles Barkley's teammates with the Phoenix Suns that lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals. From Phoenix, he played one season in Detroit and then closed out his career in Minnesota.

Avery Bradley, R.J. Hunter, Gerald Green, Jeff Green and new Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin played for the Celtics and Houston Rockets. Cell 7 is their home in this grid.

Marcus Camby, Walter Berry, Rick Adelman, Juwan Howard, Jim Jackson and Rod Strickland are some who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Rockets. They’re great answers to Cell 8.

Michael Beasley and Patrick Beverley are the easy and popular answers for Cell 9. They played for the Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in their careers. Dan Godfread, Will Conroy, Bill Curley and Rich Frahm are not-so-obvious names here.

