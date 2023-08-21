Which of Vince Carter’s and JJ Redick's teammates had more than 30 points in the playoffs? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 21

NBA Crossover Grid has been keeping basketball fans entertained all offseason with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges. Today’s (Aug. 21) Crossover Grid marks the 54th edition of the trivia game. With a new grid dropping every day, some fans occasionally need assistance solving one or two grid squares.

So, on that note, here is a brief breakdown of today’s clues:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has been teammates with JJ Redick.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics has been teammates with Vince Carter.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and has been teammates with JJ Redick.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and has been teammates with Vince Carter.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has scored 30+ points in a playoff game and has played for the Toronto Raptors.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has scored 30+ points in a playoff game and has been teammates with JJ Redick.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has scored 30+ points in a playoff game has been teammates with Vince Carter.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

In this article, we will be providing answers to grid squares 8 and 9 regarding which players have scored 30+ points in a playoff game and have been teammates with JJ Redick and Vince Carter.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid has scored 30+ points in a playoff game and has been teammates with JJ Redick. Embiid has recorded 30+ points in 18 playoff games over seven seasons with the Sixers. Two of those seasons (2017-2019) came alongside Redick in Philly.

NBA legend Tracy McGrady has scored 30+ points in a playoff game and has been teammates with Vince Carter. McGrady recorded 30+ points in 14 playoff games over his 15-year career. This includes two seasons in Toronto alongside Carter (1998-2000).

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 21

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 21

Other players who have scored 30+ points in a playoff game and have been teammates with JJ Redick include Monta Ellis, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard and Rashard Lewis.

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom, Marc Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Hakeem Olajuwon have all scored 30+ points in a playoff game and have been teammates with Vince Carter.

