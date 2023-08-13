Which Warriors players have also played for the Cavaliers? Immaculate Grid Answers for August 13

The Immaculate Grid NBA Challenge for August 13 is out, and this daily trivia game gives another brain-challenging trivia for basketball fans to test their knowledge.

Let us take a closer look at the clause given in today's Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Immaculate Grid Answers for August 13

Immaculate Grid NBA Challenge for August 13

Kicking off with Grids 1 to 3, these are Golden State Warriors players who had also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Stephen Jackson comes to mind as he played for the 'We Believe' Warriors in the 2006-07 NBA Season and had one year with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2011-12 season.

Antawn Jamison also had played and started his career with the Golden State Warriors. He also got to be LeBron James' teammate for three years from 2009-12.

Lastly, Monta Ellis is a player who had played for the Warriors and got to team up with Curry. After his tenure at Golden State, he went to the Milwaukee Bucks for two years.

For Grids 4-6, these are players who suited up for the Utah Jazz and had playing years with the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

George Hill started his career with the San Antonio Spurs and had one year with Utah Jazz. At the same time, Carlos Boozer was James' teammate in his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers before accepting a bigger pay with the Utah Jazz.

Grid 6 is quite a challenge, and you have to extend your knowledge a bit further to know that Adrian Dantley was a hotshot with the Utah Jazz before ending his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Grids 7-9, these are New York Knicks players who also performed for the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

David Lee was part of the New York Knicks in his early years in the NBA, and he ended his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, JR Smith was a Knick before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a championship.

Lastly, Tim Thomas was a hard-working forward who had great years with the Milwaukee Bucks before coming to the New York Knicks.

Here is an example of a computed version of today's Immaculate Grid:

Immaculate Grid answers for August 13, 2023

