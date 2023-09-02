Which Warriors players have also played for the Clippers and Timberwolves? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 2

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 2. The basketball trivia game based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be a favorite among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to mercifully end.

Saturday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was teammates with LeBron James and a player who beat LeBron James in a playoff series. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for Day 66 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Clippers and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

Grid 4: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

Grid 7: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and teamed up with LeBron James

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with LeBron James

Grid 9: Player who teamed up with LeBron James and defeated LeBron James in the playoffs

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 4. Which Golden State Warriors players have also played for the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves?

Shaun Livingston was a top prospect when he was drafted fourth overall by the Clippers in 2004. Livingston lasted just four seasons with the Clippers, and his career was delayed after suffering one of the worst knee injuries in history in February 2007.

Livingston resumed his career more than a year later but bounced around the league, playing for eight teams in six seasons. He signed with the Warriors and became an important part of their dynasty. He won three NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins currently plays for the Warriors and has been in the Bay Area since 2020. Wiggins was a former first overall pick in 2014 and spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Timberwolves.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are happy with completing the puzzle regularly. However, other players want to have a low rarity score, so here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 4.

Warriors-Clippers players: World B. Free, Antawn Jamison, Steve Blake, Mikki Moore and Terry Cummings

Warriors-Timberwolves players: Troy Hudson, Jamal Crawford, Bill Curley, Anthony Randolph and Donyell Marshall

Here's a completed NBA Crossover for September 2:

