Which Wizards and Pelicans players had jersey numbers 1, 2 and 3? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 19

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 19. The pioneer in basketball grid games continues to unveil new puzzles every day. It's already Day 51 of the Crossover Grid and it remains popular in the online hoops community.

Saturday's grid has two special categories: a player who was a second-round pick and a player who wore jersey numbers 1 to 3.

Here are the clues for the August 19 edition of NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was selected in the second round of the NBA draft

Grid 4: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was selected in the second round of the NBA draft

Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

Grid 8: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

Grid 9: Player who was selected in the second round of the NBA draft and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids No. 7 and 8: Which players for the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans players wore jersey numbers 1, 2 or 3?

Bradley Beal spent the first 11 of his career with the Wizards before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns this offseason. Beal wore the No. 3 jersey in Washington and will don the same number with the Suns.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson currently wears the No. 1 jersey for the Pelicans. Williamson will be entering his fourth season in the NBA but only has a total of 114 regular season games under his belt.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Bradley Beal and Zion Williamson might be popular answers for some but there are NBA Crossover Grid players who want a low score.

Here are a few alternatives for Grids No. 7 and 8:

Wizards players who wore No. 1: Rod Strickland, Nick Young, Muggsy Bogues, Will Bynum and Chandler Hutchison

Wizards players who wore No. 2: Chris Webber, Mitch Richmond, God Shammgod, Perry Moss and John Wall

Wizards players who wore No. 3: Fred Carter, Rex Chapman, Laron Profit, Juan Dixon and James Singleton

Pelicans players who wore No. 1: Baron Davis, Trevor Ariza, Chris Anderson, Tyreke Evans and Larry Drew II

Pelicans players who wore No. 2: Dan Dickau, Stacey Augmon, Nate Robinson, Jarrett Jack and Jannero Pargo

Pelicans players who wore No. 3: Darrell Armstrong, Chris Paul, Anthony Morrow, Randy Livingston and Omer Asik

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for August 19:

