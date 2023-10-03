Which Wizards players also played for Lakers and Mavericks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 3

The 71st edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the training camp just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here are today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Indiana Pacers

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season with the Lakers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Wizards

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Mavericks and Pacers

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Mavericks

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Indiana Pacers

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Magic

Answers to the October 3 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Isaac Bonga, Kyle Kuzma, Steve Blake, Trevor Ariza, Chucky Atkins and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They all played for both the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Samaki Walker, Byron Scott, Lance Stephenson, Sam Perkins and Metta World Peace suited up for the Lakers and Indiana Pacers. Any of them will fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Andrew Bynum, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Vlade Divac, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lamar Odom averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Lakers. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Christian Laettner, Tim Legler, Tyronn Lue, Antawn Jamison and Josh Howard. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

Tim Hardaway, Monta Ellis, Alex English, Justin Holiday and James Johnson suited up for the Mavericks and Indiana Pacers. Any of them will fit well in Cell 5 of today's grid.

Dennis Rodman, Popeye Jones, DeAndre Jordan and Roy Tarpley averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Dallas Mavericks. They are answers for Cell 6.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 3 NBA Immaculate Grid