Which Wizards stars played for the Lakers and the Suns? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 23

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 23 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards

Cell 2 - Player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Lakers

Cell 3 - Player who wore jersey # in the 30s and played for the Lakers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards

Cell 5 - Player who averaged 15+ PPG in a season and also played for the Suns

Cell 6 - Player who wore jersey # in the 30s and also played for the Suns

Cell 7 - Michael Jordan’s former teammate who also played for the Washington Wizards

Cell 8 - Jordan’s former teammate who averaged 15+ PPG in a season

Cell 9 - Jordan’s former teammate who wore jersey # in the 30s

Answers to the August 23 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Kwame Brown is a popular answer for Cell 1. Michael Jordan picked him No. 1 in 2001 for the Washington Wizards and then also played for the LA Lakers.

Spencer Haywood is a not-so-obvious answer. He played for the Lakers and the Washington Bullets in his NBA career.

Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel and Cedric Ceballos played a supporting role to past Lakers teams and averaged 15+ PPG in a season multiple times. Cell 2 is where they fit best.

Shaquille O’Neal (#34), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (#33) and Magic Johnson (#32) are the popular Cell 3 answers. They had jersey numbers in the 30s and played for the LA Lakers. George Lynch is a gem of an answer here. He wore No. 30 for the Purple and Gold franchise once in his NBA career.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Marcin Gortat and Ish Smith are best fits for Cell 4. All three had a chance to don the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards jerseys.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are the easy choices for Cell 5. They have had multiple seasons hitting 15+ PPG. Rex Chapman might be a name some fans are not familiar with. He played four seasons with the Suns and also had several seasons with 15+ PPG.

Expand Tweet

At least 10 players wore No. 30 for the Phoenix Suns. Some of them were Fred Saunders, Ron Lee, Nick Vanos, Clifford Robinson and Earl Barron. They’re great options for Cell 6.

Some of Michael Jordan’s teammates during the 2001-02 season with the Washington Wizards were Jahidi White, Richard Hamilton, Brendan Haywood, Hubert Davis, Etan Thomas, Popeye Jones and Tyronn Lue. Any of them will be great for Cell 7.

For Cell 8, Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc are popular answers. They were former teammates of Jordan who hit 15+ PPG in a season several times. Rod Higgins is probably not so well-known as an answer here. Higgins and Jordan were teammates for two seasons in Chicago. The journeyman forward hit the 15 PPG just once in his career, which was in Golden State.

Will Perdue wore jersey No. 32 with the Chicago Bulls and was once Michael Jordan’s former teammate. He’s a great answer for Cell 9.

Steve Engler (#34), Steve Johnson (#34), Caldwell Jones (#39) and Jawann Oldham (#33) were on the roster in Jordan’s rookie season with the Bulls. They’re also great options here.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 23 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)