Which Wizards stars played for the Nuggets and played 82 games in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 2

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets

Cell 2 - Player who wore jersey# over 29 while playing for the Rockets

Cell 3 - Played 82 games in a season for the Rockets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Nuggets

Cell 5 - Player who wore jersey# over 29 while playing for the Wizards

Cell 6 - Played 82 games in a season for the Wizards

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets

Cell 8 - Player who wore jersey# 29 for the Magic

Cell 9 - Played 82 games in a season for the Magic

Answers to the September 2 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Robert Pack, Jeff McInnis and Andre Miller are three players with Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets connections. They are excellent fits for Cell 4.

Pack was a longtime Nugget before playing for a season with the Bullets. McInnis had two seasons, one each in Denver and Washington. Like Pack, Miller played several seasons for the Nuggets and a year with the Wizards.

Calbert Cheaney wore jersey# 40 for the Bullets and Wizards. He’s a great answer for Cell 5. Taj Gibson (#67), Delon Wright (#55), Jay Huff (#34), Greg Monroe (#55), Davis Bertans (#42) and Kyle Kuzma (#33) are alternatives here.

Chris Whitney, Wes Unseld, Greg Ballard, Manute Bol and Darwin Cook are Wizards/Bullets players who played 82 games in a season. Deni Avdija, Juwan Howard, Rod Strickland and Tracy Murray are alternatives. They’re suited best for Cell 6.

For Cell 7, Chris Gatling, Al Harrington, Evan Fournier, Mike Miller D.J. Augustin, Juwan Howard and Bol Bol are great answers. They played for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets once in their respective careers.

Jawann Oldham (#50), Cole Anthony (#50), Wendell Carter Jr. (#34) and Devin Cannady (#30) had jersey numbers over 29 and played for the Orlando Magic. Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle is where they fit best.

Pat Garrity, Dennis Scott, Greg Kite and Dwight Howard were a few players who played 82 games in a season for the Magic. They’re Cell 9 answers.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed September 2 NBA HoopGrids

