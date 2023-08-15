Which Wolves players played for the Celtics and the Suns? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 15

As we reach the midway point of August, , the NBA news cycle has considerably slowed down. However, amidst this lull, NBA Crossover Grid has been captivating basketball enthusiasts throughout the offseason with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges.

Today’s (Aug. 15) Crossover Grid marks Day 48 of the trivia game. With brand new grids being released consistently, fans occasionally seek assistance to successfully complete the daily grid.

So, on that note, here is a quick breakdown of today’s clues:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has recorded 10+ technical fouls in a single season post-2007.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has recorded 10+ technical fouls in a single season post-2007.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has averaged 18+ points per game in a single season and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has averaged 18+ points per game in a single season and has played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has averaged 18+ points per game in a single season and has recorded 10+ technical fouls in a single season post-2007.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid can be found here.

NBA Crossover Grid for August 15

In this article, we will be providing answers to grid squares 1 and 4 regarding Minnesota Timberwolves players who have played for the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns.

NBA legend Kevin Garnett played for both the Wolves and the Celtics. After being drafted No. 5 by Minnesota in the 1995 NBA draft, Garnett played his first 12 seasons (1995-2007) with the Wolves before being traded to Boston in 2007. He then played six seasons with the Celtics (2007-2013). Garnett later finished his career in Minnesota (2015-2016) after being traded back to the Wolves in 2015.

Meanwhile, forward Josh Okogie has played for the Wolves and the Suns. After being drafted No. 20 by Minnesota in the 2018 NBA draft, Okogie played his first four seasons with the Wolves (2018-2022). He then signed with Phoenix in 2022 and played his first season with the Suns last season (2022-23).

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 15

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 15

Former Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio

Other players who have played for Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics include Tayshaun Prince, Gerald Green, Al Jefferson, Sam Cassell, and Juancho Hernangomez.

Meanwhile, Greg Monroe, Lou Amundson, Anthony Tolliver, Ricky Rubio, and Chase Budinger have all suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns.

