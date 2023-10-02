Which YouTube star’s logo will LaMelo Ball and Hornets don this year? Exploring more about team’s latest partnership

The Charlotte Hornets have found their new jersey patch sponsor. They are partnering with YouTube star and social media influencer Mr. Beast. It's a new partnership for the NBA franchise, and they are the first to partner with an influencer.

Mr. Beast is the YouTube name for Jimmy Donaldson. He has the most subscribers of any individual on YouTube. The partnership with the NBA team is yet another big brand move for the YouTuber.

His brand Feastables will be the logo on the Hornets jersey. The logo will also appear on the backdrops during Hornets media conferences. Feastables is a brand of chocolate bar owned by Mr. Beast. The chocolate is made with organic ingredients and no artificial flavors.

Donaldson is a native of Greenville, North Carolina.

The new sponsorship is the first big, public-facing business move for the Hornets under their new ownership. Hedge fund managers Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin bought the majority ownership of the team from Michael Jordan earlier this year.

Charlotte Hornets' other business partners

The Charlotte Hornets have a multitude of business partnerships. The team has continued its partnership with Novant Health after agreeing to extend their deal this month. Novant Health is one of its major corporate sponsors.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. It has been a sponsor of the team since 2004.

The cable and internet company Spectrum sponsors the arena Charlotte plays in. The naming rights were purchased in 2008 by Time Warner Cable.

It was changed to Spectrum in 2016 when Charter Spectrum purchased Time Warner. It is known as the Spectrum Center.

Feastables will replace LendingTree as the jersey sponsor. LendingTree ended a six-year partnership worth $5 million per season. The LendingTree logo was the previous jersey patch sponsor before Feastables.

Last season, the NBA team partnered with Ally Bank. The two sides renewed their corporate partnership. Ally has a large corporate presence in Charlotte.

The agreement also provides Ally with additional social, digital and in-game branding elements. It also sponsored a short social media documentary about the team’s rookies last season.

Charlotte will look to rebound after a disappointing, 27-55 season. The Hornets have not made the playoffs since 2016, when they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat. They have the NBA's longest playoff drought.