Who is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP? Stats, performance and more explored

Damian Lillard was named the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP after leading the Eastern Conference to a 211-186 win over the Western Conference. Blank finished with 36 points, three rebounds and six assists, while shooting 53.8% from the field and going 11-for-23 from beyond the arc.

The game was close in the first quarter before the Eastern Conference turned the tables and dominated the second period led by Lillard, who finished the first half with 22 points. Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Haliburton also had huge games for the East, while Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 50 points for the West.

The East even set the record for most threes made in an All-Star Game with 42. But the other record broken was the most points scored by a team with 211. It's the first time in All-Star Game history that a team scored at least 200 points. The previous record was 196 points in 2016 by the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard hit 2 half-court shots in the NBA All-Star Game

Damian Lillard made 11 3-point shots on his way to winning the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award. Two of his 3-point shots were from the half-court and he made it look easy. Lillard, along with Steph Curry, probably has the longest range in the NBA.

Lillard was booed by the Indiana crowd after being announced as the MVP. He plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, so the Pacers fanbase does not like him, especially with what happened between the two teams this season. Many are even praying for the Bucks and Pacers to meet in the playoffs later.

Nevertheless, it has been a great weekend for Lillard. He also won his second straight 3-Point Contest on Saturday after outlasting Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bucks fans should hope that Lillard's success in the All-Star Game trickles down to the regular season since he's shooting just 34.1% from beyond the arc.

2024 NBA All-Star Game box score

Eastern Conference box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK Damian Lillard 36 3 6 1 0 Tyrese Haliburton 32 7 6 0 0 Jayson Tatum 20 3 3 1 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 23 7 1 0 0 Bam Adebayo 3 2 2 0 0 Jaylen Brown 36 8 3 1 0 Donovan Mitchell 9 7 2 1 0 Jalen Brunson 12 4 5 1 0 Trae Young 5 3 7 0 0 Tyrese Maxey 10 3 3 0 0 Scottie Barnes 16 8 3 1 0 Paolo Banchero 6 9 5 0 0

Damian Lillard led the way for the Eastern Conference with 36 points, three rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown also had 36 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Tyrese Haliburton balled out in Indiana with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Western Conference box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK Luka Doncic 7 7 7 0 0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 4 5 1 0 LeBron James 8 4 3 0 0 Kevin Durant 18 5 5 2 0 Nikola Jokic 13 4 9 2 0 Steph Curry 16 5 8 0 1 Devin Booker 15 4 7 2 0 Anthony Edwards 4 1 1 0 0 Kawhi Leonard 5 2 1 0 0 Paul George 13 1 2 1 0 Anthony Davis 6 8 9 0 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 50 8 3 0 0

Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player in NBA All-Star Game history to score at least 50 points, joining Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, four rebounds and five assists.

