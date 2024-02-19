Who is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP? Stats, performance and more explored

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 19, 2024 04:08 GMT
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Damian Lillard is the 2024 Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Damian Lillard was named the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP after leading the Eastern Conference to a 211-186 win over the Western Conference. Blank finished with 36 points, three rebounds and six assists, while shooting 53.8% from the field and going 11-for-23 from beyond the arc.

The game was close in the first quarter before the Eastern Conference turned the tables and dominated the second period led by Lillard, who finished the first half with 22 points. Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Haliburton also had huge games for the East, while Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 50 points for the West.

The East even set the record for most threes made in an All-Star Game with 42. But the other record broken was the most points scored by a team with 211. It's the first time in All-Star Game history that a team scored at least 200 points. The previous record was 196 points in 2016 by the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard hit 2 half-court shots in the NBA All-Star Game

Damian Lillard made 11 3-point shots on his way to winning the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award. Two of his 3-point shots were from the half-court and he made it look easy. Lillard, along with Steph Curry, probably has the longest range in the NBA.

Lillard was booed by the Indiana crowd after being announced as the MVP. He plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, so the Pacers fanbase does not like him, especially with what happened between the two teams this season. Many are even praying for the Bucks and Pacers to meet in the playoffs later.

Nevertheless, it has been a great weekend for Lillard. He also won his second straight 3-Point Contest on Saturday after outlasting Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bucks fans should hope that Lillard's success in the All-Star Game trickles down to the regular season since he's shooting just 34.1% from beyond the arc.

2024 NBA All-Star Game box score

Eastern Conference box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Damian Lillard363610
Tyrese Haliburton327600
Jayson Tatum203311
Giannis Antetokounmpo237100
Bam Adebayo32200
Jaylen Brown368310
Donovan Mitchell97210
Jalen Brunson124510
Trae Young53700
Tyrese Maxey103300
Scottie Barnes168310
Paolo Banchero69500

Damian Lillard led the way for the Eastern Conference with 36 points, three rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown also had 36 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Tyrese Haliburton balled out in Indiana with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Western Conference box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLK
Luka Doncic77700
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander314510
LeBron James84300
Kevin Durant185520
Nikola Jokic134920
Steph Curry165801
Devin Booker154720
Anthony Edwards41100
Kawhi Leonard52100
Paul George131210
Anthony Davis68901
Karl-Anthony Towns508300

Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player in NBA All-Star Game history to score at least 50 points, joining Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, four rebounds and five assists.

