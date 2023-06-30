Who is Aline Bernardes? All about Kenny Smith's newfound beach buddy

Aline Bernardes, a Brazilian model, was spotted with Kenny "The Jet" Smith in Miami yet again. The two were first spotted together in Miami on May 04, 2023.

Kenny Smith was in Miami for the F1 Miami Grand Prix and was spotted on the beach with Bernardes. Smith's first sighting with Bernardes attracted a lot of laughs on 'Inside the NBA'.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing "Any photos you guys want to share from the weekend?"



The Inside the NBA crew roast Kenny Smith over his TMZ photos.

Aline Bernardes also posted about Kenny Smith on her Instagram after their beach time. At the time, it was reported that the two did not display any PDA and it was unclear whether they are dating. Smith hasn't been linked to anyone romantically since his divorce in 2021 from his second wife, Gwendolyn Osborne.

Bernardes is reportedly 34 years old, as compared to Kenny Smith, who is 58. Bernardes is a Brazilian model and influencer who seems to be living in the United States as per her Instagram.

Bernardes likely has a young son, whom she has posted pictures and videos with on different occasions on her IG and Youtube.

Bernardes has modeled and walked the runway for apparel and swimwear brand Hot Miami Styles on several occasions.

She has also promoted the brand on her Instagram.

Aline Bernardes is also a lingerie model for the popular brand Fashion Nova.

While Aline Bernardes is quite active on social media, there isn't much information about her personal and professional life. Her ties with Kenny Smith are also unclear at the moment despite the duo going on a reported second date in Miami.

Who is Kenny Smith's ex-wife? Exploring Gwendolyn Osborne's career and net worth

Kenny Smith and Gwendolyn Osborne

Kenny Smith got married to Gwendolyn Osborne in 2006. The couple first met in 2004 at a charity event. However, they have been divorced since October 2018.

Gwendolyn Osborne is a 44-year-old actor and model. She was born in Bath, Somerset, England in August 1978.

She gained fame through the TV game show, "The Price is Right" for 12 years (2005 - 2017). Osborne has also starred as Jade Dominguez on the TV series Ocean Ave. In 2017, she appeared as Meg Anderson on the soap opera Beauty and the Baller. Osborne also produced and starred in the reality TV show "Meet the Smiths" in 2015.

Here is a scene from the show:

Gwendolyn Osborne has a reported net worth of around $8 million. Osborne earns between $60,000 to $320,000 for her work in films and television shows. She further receives $49,500 every month as a result of her divorce from Kenny Smith.

Some sources report Gwendolyn Osborne's net worth to be as high as $45 million, but neither number can be confirmed. Ultimately, Gwendolyn Osborne is a famous person with a high net worth.

