"I'm gonna do you a big favor" - Ernie Johnson saves Kenny Smith's blushes just as he was spotted with a Brazilian model on the beach

Kenny Smith owes Ernie Johnson big time after the latter saved him from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, making his alleged relationship with a Brazilian model public. Smith was spotted at a beach with model Aline Bernadess a few days ago.

Johnson, O'Neal, and Barkley wasted no time in bringing up viral images to embarrass Smith. In a hilarious segment on TNT's Inside The NBA, Johnson asked his panelists if they had any photos to share from the weekend, possibly to tease Smith about his viral pictures. Barkley started mocking Smith first, saying:

"I've got one of Kenny."

O'Neal joined in on the fun and started laughing after Barkley's comments. Smith tried to defend himself, saying he was hanging out with Shaq in Miami for the F1 weekend.

"I was at the Formula 1," said Smith. "First time at Formula 1. Shaq and I were hanging out a lot. That's my mate right here."

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously denied Kenny Smith's statement. Just as the latter was running out of his defense, Ernie Johnson came to his rescue and turned the attention towards an analysis segment before the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets Game 4 tip-off. Here's a clip of this incident (via Twitter):

Kenny Smith spotted at a beach shirtless with Brazilian model

Kenny Smith was an internet sensation this weekend after images of him shirtless on a beach emerged with a Brazilian model seated next to him. Rumors about his relationship with her started flying around soon after. Smith has four children, two each with his two ex-wives.

Details about his first marriage remain private, including his wife's name. Smith's second marriage was with Gwendolyn Osborne, which ended in 2018, with Osborne filing for a divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

Since his split with Osborne, Smith doesn't appear to be in a relationship with anyone, which sparked rumors that he is dating Aline Bernandess. TMZ's sources spotted the former NBA champion with Bernadess first. Here are the viral images of Smith hanging out with the model:

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Kenny Smith gets spotted on the beach in Miami by TMZ Kenny Smith gets spotted on the beach in Miami by TMZ https://t.co/WFxuIn0lGU

Bernandess also posted stories, tagging Kenny Smith on Instagram. The stories aren't on her feed anymore as they automatically get deleted within 24 hours. However, TMZ recorded the stories and uploaded the videos on YouTube. Here are the clips:

Smith and Bernandess haven't made any comments regarding their alleged dating rumors, so it cannot be confirmed if the model shares a romantic equation with the former player-turned-analyst.

