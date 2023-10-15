Who are Allen Iverson's children? Looking at NBA legend's family & more

Allen Iverson married his high school sweetheart, Tawanna Taylor, in 2001. The two have five children together: Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah and Dream. Iverson and Taylor filed for divorce in 2010, which was finalized in 2013. Iverson said the couple reunited shortly after.

His oldest child, Tiaura, was born in 1995. She is 27 years old. Allen II was born in 1998. Isaiah was born in 2003. Messiah was born in 2005. Dream was born in 2008.

His oldest, Tiaura, is active on Instagram. She is a makeup blogger. She also posts tutorials on her TikTok account. Iverson's older sons have not chosen to follow in Iverson's basketball footsteps. Little is known about Iverson's other children.

Iverson once left the NBA mid-season to tend to his daughter Messiah. She was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. She was okay, but Iverson dropped his contract with the 76ers in 2010 and never played in the NBA again.

The family has kept their life pretty private. Taylor also stays out of the public spotlight. Not much is known about her upbringing.

Iverson grew up without a father. He grew up in Hampton, Virginia. He attended and played college basketball at Georgetown University.

Allen Iverson reunites with Reebok

Iverson is back in the shoe game. He is reuniting with Reebok. Iverson had a signature shoe line that was successful for the brand. Iverson is now returning to a management role.

He will be the vice president of basketball for the apparel company. Reebok is revamping its team sports division and has created a role for the former All-Star. He is rejoining the brand alongside a fellow NBA legend.

Shaquille O’Neal will head the rejuvenated basketball division of Reebok. The Big Diesel will act as the president, with Iverson running alongside him.

Iverson’s efforts will focus on the grassroots level. He will head the campaigns to recruit players. He will also lead efforts to sign up-and-coming prospects for the brand’s new basketball division.

It will be a meaningful opportunity for Iverson to get back involved in the game. His signature shoe line was successful for Reebok.

The line began with the Reebok Question, a shoe still known today. Iverson designed them before he signed with Reebok or played a game in the NBA. The shoe debuted in 1996.

Iverson's shoes then took on the name The Answer after the guard’s nickname. The Answer line continued with 13 different models. The first model featured a revolutionary hidden lacing system.