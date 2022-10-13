Who is Ally Rossel, and how is she related to Lonzo Ball? All you need to know

Lonzo Ball's relationship timeline hasn't exactly been ideal. He has had several on-and-off relationships, but appears to have finally settled down.

Ball's current girlfriend is Ally Rossel, a famous social media influencer and Instagram model. She is 24.

Ball and Rossel briefly broke up in 2020. After the break-up, Rossel hooked up with Jordan Clarkson, but their relationship only lasted till the summer of 2021.

A few months later, Ball swooped back into the picture and started dating Rossel again, with the pair making their relationship public on Halloween.

How did Lonzo Ball and Andy Rossel meet?

Before dating Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball had a complicated relationship with his high school sweetheart, Denise Garcia. The couple ended their relationship in 2019, but it's worth mentioning that they have a daughter named Zoey. Ball and Garcia co-parent their daughter.

Ball started dating Ally Rossel after being introduced to her through her sister Courtney Conejo. There isn't much that can be said about their relationship as they seem to keep things low key.

When will Lonzo Ball be back on the court?

Ball is currently injured. He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee earlier this year and had surgery some time in January. He is still undergoing rehabilitation.

According to The Sporting News, it's unknown when Ball will make a comeback. News of Ball's probable absence from training camp and uncertainty over his availability for the start of the 2022-23 season emerged in early September.

ESPN reported that his knee was considered to be structurally good after surgery, but he still felt pain when performing specific basketball moves.

The Chicago Bulls recently acquired veteran point guard Goran Dragic and former All-Star center Andre Drummond. If Ball gets his knee back into game shape, the Bulls could become a force to be reckoned with.

