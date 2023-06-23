Who is Andraya Carter? Looking at analyst seen on ESPN during 2023 NBA Draft night

Andraya Carter is a basketball analyst for ESPN, who is covering this year's draft. Carter used to play college hoops for the University of Tennessee before her injuries started to hinder her from pursuing a career in the WNBA.

Carter was born in 1993 in Flowery Branch, Georgia, and attended Buford High School. The analyst celebrates her birthday on November 12. Her parents are Gary and Jessica Lhamon, who raised her together with her siblings Alli, Zoey, Curt Lhamon, and Chris and Shay Carter.

Andraya Carter's college career was cut short due to injuries

Carter used to play for Tennessee in college but wasn't able to showcase her talent to the full potential due to a plethora of injuries that she suffered. Standing at 5-foot-9-inches, she was a lethal defensive guard during her time in college. Carter had 80 steals in the 2014-15 season before being plagued by injuries and being forced to retire in 2016.

Recently, Andraya made headlines by calling former NBA player JJ Redick "an average shooter" while covering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Uncle Sam @WestCoast_Goodz

Did she call JJ Redick an "average shooter" on live TV. JJ did a good job holding back. I know I wouldn’t have Did she call JJ Redick an "average shooter" on live TV. JJ did a good job holding back. I know I wouldn’t have 😂 https://t.co/Nh5snRxp7a

