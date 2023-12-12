Who is Anthony Davis' body double? Meet Lakers superstar's replacement on media day

Fans might not be aware that NBA players also use body doubles like Hollywood actors do; at least this is the case for Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers. Although his body double does not do all the cool moves and electrifying highlights for him on the court.

Instead, AD's body double was instrumental in helping create the LA Lakers pre-game hype video that fans see being played each time their team steps onto their home court this 2023-24 season.

To the fans who are wondering why AD would need a body double, ESPN's Dave McMenamin shares the story.

As per McMenamin, the one day that they could film the video was Media Day, a very busy day for both LeBron James and AD, as well as the rest of the team. The two had to attend interviews, shoot the clips that fans see being played during halftime or timeouts, and take photos, among other things.

This is where Lorenzo "Zo" Davis II steps in. Despite having the same last name, he has no connection to Anthony Davis except for the fact that he served as the 6-foot-10 star's stand-in for the pre-game video.

During some of the close-up shots of Davis where his face was not visible, it was Zo that the fans were seeing. The team that produced the video did such a good job that fans would not be able to tell the difference between him and the real deal.

Anthony Davis' body double is an actor and former semi-pro basketball player

Standing at 6-foot-9, Zo used to play for a semi-pro league called the Universal Basketball Association, as per McMenamin. After his playing days, he has continued to work in basketball, albeit in a different vein.

Zo used his talents to play several characters on the now-canceled HBO drama series Winning Time: 'The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty'. Interestingly, LeBron James' body double, Sherman Gay, is also the stunt double for Quincy Isaiah. Otherwise known as Magic Johnson in the drama series.

Aside from standing in for AD and his work portraying other NBA legends on Winning Time, he also had to stand in for Kevin Durant while shooting a commercial for NBA 2k15. Zo had to make three straight three-pointers, imitating Durant's jump shot, while the man himself was in attendance.

To his credit, Zo was able to make all three shots, despite the man he was imitating being mere feet away.

Aside from playing in the Universal Basketball Association, Davis uses what he learned playing on several NBA G League teams and overseas when standing in for the different athletes he portrays.

If you're wondering where you might have seen Zo, he played the role of a basketball coach during season two of "Bel-Air." A role that he says is the one he's proudest of.

