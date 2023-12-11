NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Anthony Davis after Week 7

As we close in on the two month mark of the NBA season, some players have emerged as early favorites for season awards. Up to this point, the Defensive Player of the Year race is shaping up to be a tight one.

Typically, this award is handed out to the best defensive big man in the NBA. However, there have been a handful of occasions when a guard or forward has taken home the hardware. Most recently two years ago when Marcus Smart won DPOY as a member of the Celtics.

With seven weeks of action under their belt, here is an updated look at the Defensive Player of the Year favorites.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings:

5) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coming in at No. 5 is Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. His defensive prowess was one of the main reasons why he was drafted third overall in 2021, and it has been on full display through the early years of his career.

So far this season, Mobley is averaging double-digit rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. One top of that, the Cavaliers have a top-ten defense in the NBA in terms of defensive rating. Due to his great versatility on that end, Mobley is always a player to watch in this award race.

4) Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Next up is another player who has been a common named mentioned in this race in recent years. While the Milwaukee Bucks' defense isn't near the top of the league, Brook Lopez is still one of the best anchors in the NBA.

At this moment, Lopez is on pace to league the league in blocks at just under three a game. His ability to protect the rim, especially in pick-and-roll coverge, is one of the main reasons why the Bucks aren't at the bottom in terms of defensive rating. If he does take home the blocks title this season, Lopez might have a case for being a finalist for DPOY.

3) Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

When it comes to versatile defensive big men, Bam Adebayo is one of the first names mentioned. His mix of size and athleticism has allowed him to showcase his talent all over the floor for the Miami Heat.

Along with averaging just under ten rebounds per game, Adebayo is putting up over one steal and block a night. Aside from the numbers, he might argubaly be the most versatile defender on this list. Over the years, he's proven he is capable of defending all five positions when needed. Because of these factors, he deserves consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

2) Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Next up is one of the NBA's overall top defensive big men. Through the first 22 games of the year, Anthony Davis looks like one of the top contenders for DPOY this season.

For starters, Davis is averaging 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. As the anchor of the defense, the LA Lakers sit in seventh in the NBA in defensive rating. Davis has put on multiple defensive masterclasses this season. Most notably in the championship of the in-season tournament where he recorded 20 rebounds and blocked four shots in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

1) Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

If the season were to end today, Rudy Gobert would likely add a fourth Defensive Player of the Year award to his resumé. After a rough first year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the French big man has returned to form.

So far this season, Gobert looks the best defensive big in the NBA. He's averaging 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. What solidifies his case is what his defense has done for the Timberwolves. Not only does Minnesota have the top defense in the league, but they also sit in first place of the Western Conference. Because of this, he should be the overall favorite at this point in the year.