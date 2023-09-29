Who are Anthony Davis' siblings? Looking at former NBA champion's family & more

Anthony Davis is considered one of the most unique talents in the NBA because of his size, along with his skill set of spotting up, strength and footwork. On a personal note, this six-foot-eleven forward-center has a twin sister and an older sister who played college basketball.

Davis is the son of Anthony Davis Sr., who is six-foot-three, and Erainer, his mother, who is six-foot-one.

His older sister, Lesha, went to college first. She played college basketball at Daley College in Chicago, Illinois, and was drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters. Anthony's relationship with Lesha is often compared to Cheryl and Reggie Miller's relationship because they pushed each other to become better basketball players.

What is more interesting is that Anthony Davis has a twin sister named Antoinette. But unlike his twin brother, they are not identical. She stands only at five-foot-eight and does not play in the WNBA.

Unlike her brother who has a strong online presence, Antoinette lives a private life outside of the public eye.

According to the report of Fadeaway World, Antoinette helped Anthony a lot growing up and especially in his academic journey. She was very helpful when he was swamped with practices, interviews and photo shoots by tracking his homework and projects in school.

Other than his siblings, the Davis clan has produced good athletes. His cousin Keith Chamberlain played basketball in Germany and Keith's father, Keith Sr., was a school athletic director.

Anthony Davis is grateful for his strong family ties

As they say, it takes a village to raise a child. Anthony Davis acknowledges the support given by his family throughout his growth as a basketball player and into an established NBA All-Star.

"My family is huge on giving back, being grateful for what we have and big on helping others," Davis said to Haute Living. "I learned a lot from my family in that aspect. Some of the stuff I have now, I didn't have as a kid, so being able to help kids have some of the stuff I didn't have, and adults as well, is important to me."

On September 18, 2021, Davis married Marlen Polanco and started a family of his own. They have three children together.

In his 11-year NBA career, Anthony Davis has accumulated a total of $227 million, and he is set to earn more than $270 million in the next five years.