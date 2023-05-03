Who are Anthony Davis' parents? Finding out more about the LA Lakers superstar

Anthony Davis stands at 6-foot-10 and weighs around 250 pounds for the majority of his career. Davis was born on March 11, 1993 in Chicago. His parents are Anthony Sr. and Erainer Davis.

AD had a twin sister named Antoinette and an older sister, Iesha, who played college basketball for Daley College in Chicago. The LA Lakers superstar definitely got his height from his parents, who were both over six feet.

Anthony Sr. is around 6-foot-3, while his wife stands at 6-foot-1. The entire family played basketball and it was one of the reasons why the eight-time All-Star fell in love with the game. They were in full support when he was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012.

While Anthony Davis got his height from his parents, his father pushed him to become a better basketball player. It was one of the reasons why Davis was the best high school player in his class, while also being the top college player during his one-year stint in Kentucky.

It carried over to the NBA when Davis won Rookie of the Year in 2013. A few years later, he became one of the best players in the world. Even though his father was a huge influence on the courth, his mother had a big impact on him off of it.

In an interview with Haute Living in 2019, Davis revealed how his mother taught him to show his gratitude by giving back to the community and donating to charities.

"My family is huge on giving back, being grateful for what we have and big on helping others," Davis said. "I learned a lot from my family in that aspect. Some of the stuff I have now, I didn't have as a kid, so being able to help kids have some of the stuff I didn't have, and adults as well, is important to me."

Anthony Davis' growth spurt

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis was a point guard at the start of his high school career at just 6-foot-2. However, an crazy growth spurt throughout his junior year into his senior year saw him become a power forward at 6-foot-10.

In an interview with the Courier-Journal back in 2012, Erainer Davis revealed how his son's rapid growth shocked her. He quickly grew out of his newly-bought shirts and pants in high school.

"His feet were dangling off the bed," Erainer said. "That really made it noticeable. His sleeves on his shirts began to be short, and the pants legs. He was like, 'Mom, I need new school pants.' I'm like, 'Well, I just bought those? Are those the ones from last year?' Those were the new ones I'd just bought him."

