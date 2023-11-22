Who is Anthony Edwards' son? Timberwolves star makes shocking revelation

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are having a dream season so far this season. After rattling off 10 wins in 13 games, the team is placed on top in the NBA 2023–24 season standings.

The guard himself has been a picture of consistency this season on the hardwood. Off the floor, however, he showed his more chilled-out side and while at it also made a revelation that will surely garner the buzz on social media.

After referring to his dog Anthony Edwards Jr. as his son, the T-Wolves superstar revealed that he indeed has a son and is not calling his pet one.

Speaking on 'Open Thoughts', the 22-year-old was asked how many sons he had, and Edwards was quick to respond to host Funny Marco.

"I got one. His name is Nicholas Maddox. That's my boy."

There isn't much that's known about his son. What the world knows is his relationship with Jeanine Robel, whom he has been very vocal about during various interviews. The latter shares a son with rapper Chief Keef, but until Edwards' revelation, there was nothing on the web about his son.

Anthony Edwards explains why he calls his dog "his son"

Earlier this year, Anthony Edwards was asked about the most important thing in his life, and the guard said it was his two-year-old English bulldog Ant Jr. whom he called "the most loyal dog I've ever met in my life."

In his interview with GQ, he was asked to choose who Ant Jr. would pick between him and his girlfriend.

"He always chooses her over me for some reason. I don't get it."

Edwards has a few posts with Ant Jr. and is open about his relationship with Robel on social media. Now, the man who loves Chester Fries and his dog has a son that the world is fully unaware of.

On the season front, he's coming off inking a max deal with the Timberwolves this summer and has lived up to every bit of expectation placed on him. At the time of writing, he is averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Should Anthony Edwards keep up this level of production, the Timberwolves, who have been one of the teams to beat this season, will surely spark a deeper run in the playoffs. Only time will tell if he can lead Minnesota to a title alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert this season.