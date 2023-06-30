Who are the best rim protectors available in 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

This year's free agent market features a pool of talented players, including some exceptional rim protectors. These towering players possess the ability to alter shots, deter opponents, and safeguard the paint with their exceptional defensive skills.

As the 2023 NBA Free Agency approaches, teams are keenly assessing the available talent pool to bolster their defensive capabilities. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable rim protectors on the market.

#1 - Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez, NBA Free Agency

Brook Lopez has had an impressive career transformation, evolving into a formidable rim protector for the Milwaukee Bucks. In recent years, Lopez has strengthened his defensive presence, despite being recognized in the past for his offensive skills.

َ @FeelLikeDrew Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Forever Young Lopez.



17 PTS | 14 REB | 7 BLK | 53 FG% Forever Young Lopez. 17 PTS | 14 REB | 7 BLK | 53 FG% https://t.co/hYvFsnYR0L Brook Lopez transformation from a post player with 0 defense to an elite 3pt shooter and rim protector isn’t talked about enough twitter.com/Bucks/status/1… Brook Lopez transformation from a post player with 0 defense to an elite 3pt shooter and rim protector isn’t talked about enough twitter.com/Bucks/status/1…

During the 2022-23 season, Lopez showcased his exceptional shot-blocking abilities by contesting a significant number of shots at the basket. Opponents only managed to convert 52.1 percent of their attempts against him, highlighting his impact as a rim protector.

His wide-legged defensive stance and ability to block and alter shots from different angles have made him a feared presence around the rim.

#2 - Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, NBA Free Agency

Draymond Green has maintained a high level throughout his 15-year career, largely thanks to his exceptional defensive instincts.

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller Draymond Green = rim protection Draymond Green = rim protection https://t.co/K9kE4plS5x

While he may appear slightly slower on the perimeter, his defensive IQ and anticipation allow him to disrupt opposing offenses. Green's ability to rotate and contest shots at the basket is exceptional.

The opponent's field-goal percentage of 49.5 on rim attempts is the stingiest mark among players who have contested at least 100 such shots. Green's defensive versatility and impact make him an invaluable asset for the Golden State Warriors.

#3 - Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers

Mason Plumlee, NBA Free Agency

Mason Plumlee is known for his defensive skills and brings other important qualities to the court as well. With his athleticism and solid backup role, Plumlee effectively utilizes his size to compete against larger opponents

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer Elite Mason Plumlee rim protection. Elite Mason Plumlee rim protection. https://t.co/DzgT7GgffY

Although opponents shot 64.1 percent at the rim against him, according to Second Spectrum, Plumlee compensates for his lack of shot-blocking with his basketball IQ.

He excels as a screener, rim runner, and rebounder, knowing his role and executing it effectively. In spite of his declining effectiveness, Plumlee's experience still makes him a dependable choice for any team.

#4 - Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns

Bismack Biyombo, NBA Free Agency

Bismack Biyombo may not have the highest shot-contesting volume, but he compensates with an incredibly high success rate. Ranking first in opponent field-goal percentage (43.9) among players who have faced a similar number of attempts at the rim, Biyombo's defensive prowess is second to none.

Faizal Khamisa @FaizalKhamisa Bismack Biyombo blocks LeBron James at the rim, gets called for a foul. JVG doesn't like it. Bismack Biyombo blocks LeBron James at the rim, gets called for a foul. JVG doesn't like it. https://t.co/0u8fqtICLz

Biyombo's defensive impact extends beyond shot-blocking, as he also has the agility to guard bigs and combo forwards on the perimeter. Although his role in the Phoenix Suns rotation is still evolving, Biyombo's defensive contributions cannot be overlooked.

