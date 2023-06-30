Who are the best role players available in 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

A year ago, the list of potential 2023 NBA free agents was stacked with star players, including the likes of Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson and LeBron James.

But since numerous players have extended their contracts in the last year, there are now fewer free agents available.

Thus, teams have less choice when it comes to recruiting fresh players for their squads. However, some players still have remarkable reputations and unique abilities that can greatly influence any team.

We will examine some of the top support players that can be acquired in the 2023 NBA Free Agency:

#1 - Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green (2023 NBA Free Agency)

The Golden State Warriors' front office and Draymond Green, an essential part of their dynasty, must make a vital decision together. The Warriors were unable to recover their championship level after a defensive slump in the 2022–23 season. The team was knocked out in the conference semi-finals by the LA Lakers.

Green's exceptional abilities, knowledge of basketball, and adaptability render him among the top defenders in the league. While he may be getting older, his ability to hit open shots, facilitate the offense, and guard multiple positions remains elite. It was clear that Green had a significant effect on the Warriors.

His presence on the court led to better performances both offensively and defensively. When Green played for the Warriors, they scored 6.1 additional points and permitted 6.1 fewer points per 100 possessions than when he did not play.

#2 - Austin Reaves, L.A. Lakers

Austin Reaves

In his second year, Austin Reaves became a rising star by scoring an average of 13.0 points per game. During both the regular season and playoffs, the LA Lakers had better performances while Reaves was playing.

The 25-year-old is a valuable asset due to his versatility as a wing player who can contribute in multiple aspects of the game. The main question surrounding Reaves is the price tag he will command, considering he went undrafted just two years ago.

In the 2022–23 season, Reaves showcased impressive efficiency with a true shooting percentage of 68.7%, the fifth highest among non-centers with at least 400 field goal attempts.

His ability to score efficiently was evident with an impressive effective field goal percentage of 61.6% and a high free throw rate of 54.1 attempts per 100 shots taken.

#3 - Kevin Love, Miami Heat

Kevin Love

Kevin Love was released by the Cleveland Cavaliers but then discovered a position with the Miami Heat.

Love, who will turn 35 next season, brings value to a team with his rebounding prowess and ability to initiate offense with his outlet passing.

Although he may struggle against some opponents due to his defensive weaknesses, he can still make a valuable contribution in a more restricted capacity.

His knack for drawing charges was evident, ranking second in the regular season with 33 charges drawn. Love's track record of averaging 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game throughout his career provides both experience and proven ability to any team that adds him to their roster.

#4 - Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors

Donte DiVincenzo (2023 NBA Free Agency)

As a role-play member for the Golden State Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo had a good season. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team for the ex-Villanova player, who got selected as the No. 17 pick during the 2018 NBA Draft.

In 2022's latter half, he went on to join the Sacramento Kings. Many teams may find DiVincenzo appealing because of his defensive skills, scoring talent, and adaptable nature. He understands his role and doesn't try to do too much, fitting well as a complementary piece.

DiVincenzo can offer any team scoring ability and help stretch the floor with his career shooting percentages of 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

