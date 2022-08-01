Who is Marilyn Nault? Here's everything you need to know about late legend Bill Russell's third wife.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 88. The 11-time champion was a basketball and civil rights pioneer on the way to becoming the second-most decorated player in the history of the NBA.

Russell's Boston Celtics won all their trophies before the Finals MVP trophy was made, which is the main reason he is not the most decorated player ever. According to his verified official Twitter account, the NBA legend died peacefully.

While Bill Russell died with his wife Jeannine Russell by his side, he was preceded in death by his third wife, Marilyn Nault.

Who is Marilyn Nault?

Much about Bill Russell's marriage to Marilyn Nault is unknown because the couple avoided the public eye during their lives together. After spending much of his life in the spotlight, Russell and Nault were able to live a quieter life from 1996-2009.

Despite the quietness of their marriage, several details about Marilyn Nault were revealed in her obituary. Marilyn Nault Russell was born on January 15, 1950, in Concordia, Kansas. This made her almost sixteen years younger than Russell.

After relocating to Seattle upon graduating from high school, Nault began working as a jewelry salesperson. During that time, she met Russell. The two would eventually marry days after the NBA legend's 66th birthday.

Over the next nine years, the two lived happily and frequently traveled until Nault's untimely passing in 2009. Just a few weeks before Russell's birthday and their ninth wedding anniversary, Marilyn Nault Russell passed away from cancer.

After his third wife's passing, Russell would have one last special moment related to her.

David Stern called Bill Russell's dying wife to tell her he was naming the Finals MVP after Bill.

His third wife's passing affected Russell's approach to life, and the NBA legend would remain single for several years.

Bill Russell's life after his third wife Marilyn Nault passed away

Russell would return to the spotlight after his third wife's death.

After the tragic passing of his wife due to cancer, Russell dedicated part of his life to fighting cancer. The Boston Celtics great even partnered with an LA Lakers legend for the cause.

It was the Harold Pump foundation gala honoring Bill Russell and Magic Johnson

The Harold (and Carol) Pump Foundation is committed to curing cancer, and Russell was one of its supporters. Beyond helping fight to cure the disease that took his third wife, Russell would find love again.

Russell would meet and marry former professional golfer Jeannine Fiorito, who became Jeannine Russell. During this time, Russell would also be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame again.

Bill Russell thanks Red Auerbach, David Stern, Kobe Bryant and his wife Jeannine as he becomes the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Bill Russell. May they be comforted during this difficult time as they mourn and celebrate his life. May he rest in peace.

