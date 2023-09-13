Who was Brandon Hunter? Knowing more about ex- NBA player who died at 42 years of age

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died at 42 years old, Ohio Bobcats coach Jeff Boals posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The former Ohio University standout played two seasons in the league with the Boston Celtics in 2003-04 and Orlando Magic in 2004-05.

The undersized, 6-foot-7 power forward entered the NBA in 2003 as the No. 56 pick by Boston.

In his first season, he played 36 games with 12 starts, averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also saw three playoff games with the Celtics but was limited only to 3.3 minutes as the Indiana Pacers swept them during the first round in 2004.

Among his Celtics teammates during that season were Paul Pierce, Vin Baker and a 19-year-old Kendrick Perkins.

He was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004 expansion draft but got traded for Kieth Bogans on Nov. 1, 2004, to the Orlando Magic.

With the Magic, he appeared in 31 games and averaged 7.2 minutes, providing 3.1 ppg and 2.2 rpg. There, he played with Steve Francis, Grant Hill, Hedo Turkoglu, Jameer Nelson and 19-year-old Dwight Howard.

Brandon Hunter finding success overseas and a memorable college career

After two NBA seasons, Brandon Hunter traveled the world playing basketball in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Latvia, Turkey, Germany, Italy and France before retiring in 2013.

He later was a coach in Cincinnati through a private coaching service CoachUp.

Brandon Hunter also worked as a real estate agent and became an NBPA and FIBA-certified sports agent. In June 2021, he founded his own agency, Hunter Athlete Management.

His college career with the Ohio Bobcats was legendary as he was the NCAA rebounding leader in 2003 and he made All-MAC first team three times in 2001-2003.