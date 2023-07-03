It has already been three days since the 2023 NBA free agency passed and the majority of the teams have already made their moves. A number of big names have signed with new teams this offseason and fans are already intrigued to see what the next season is going to be like. However, it appears that the Chicago Bulls aren't hopping on that trend for now.

As of the time of writing this piece, the Bulls have signed Jevon Carter from the Milwaukee Bucks and re-signed Coby White in this year's NBA free agency. Considering that star players DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are still in the squad, it seems like the Bulls wouldn't invest in big-time role players at the moment.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jevon Carter agreed to a three-year contract worth $20 million. Carter isn't exactly the best role player in the market but he's proven to be worth the investment, considering that he's improved on his shooting over the years. The 27-year-old can provide the Bulls with some big-time baskets from beyond the arc if his number gets called.

As for Coby White, Wojnarowski reported that he agreed to a three-year contract worth $40 million. White has been playing for Chicago ever since he was drafted by the team back in 2019 as the seventh overall pick. The 23-year-old has provided solid numbers for the team in the past four years and is looking to do the same in the next three.

Overall, the current signings of the Chicago Bulls in the 2023 NBA free agency suggest that they've definitely got the pieces they needed.

Should the Chicago Bulls find a replacement for Lonzo Ball during the NBA free agency?

After playing only 35 games with the Chicago Bulls in his first season, Lonzo Ball has yet to make his return on the hardwood. Ball suffered a meniscus tear during the 2021-22 season and still hasn't made a comeback despite already undergoing much-needed surgery. While the Bulls have no plans on waiving their point guard, is it time they finally found someone in the NBA free agency to fill in for Ball?

Chicago currently has two points guards in their roster who they recently signed during the 2023 NBA free agency. These are namely Jevon Carter and Coby White. However, when looking at both players' figures, they aren't necessarily a true point guard similar to the way Lonzo Ball facilitates plays.

Aside from Ball's insane court vision, he provides solid defensive efforts by staying active with his hands and coming up with a lot of steals. Prior to his injury, the 25-year-old averaged 1.8 steals per game, which added to the Bulls' already intimidating defense at the time. With the star guard out of the picture, Chicago hasn't been the same, missing a true floor general by their side.

