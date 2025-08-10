"Who cares what he say?" - Ron Harper shrugs off Draymond Green’s LeBron James over Michael Jordan stance in ‘beat the greatest team’ claim

Every now and then, former 90s star Ron Harper weighs in on the GOAT debate involving his former teammate Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In doing so, Harper has shown that he has no qualms rebutting other people's ideas. And that includes opinions by current NBA players.On Sunday, Harper responded to a Draymond Green quote from late 2022. This quote (which was slightly paraphrased by a netizen) came from an episode of the online series &quot;Throwing Bones,&quot; in which Green ranked James over Jordan in his personal list of top five basketball players in history.&quot;MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled. King Bron did,&quot; Green was quoted as saying.Seeing this quote reposted, Harper delivered a scathing rebuke.&quot;Who cares what he say???&quot; Harper tweeted.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKWho cares what he say???Notably, this is a clash of opinions between two teammates standing up for all-time greats that they've had the privilege of sharing the hardcourt with.On the one hand, Green went up against James in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years. During the 2016 championship series that was won by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green infamously hit James in the groin area, earning him a one-game suspension that turned the tide in favor of LBJ's team.On the other hand, Harper teamed up with Jordan from 1995 to 1998, winning three NBA titles in the process. Over the past few years, Harper has gladly come to Jordan's defense in debates concerning the greatest hooper of all time.Harper, who was a defensive menace in the NBA over a decade before the Warriors drafted Green, has shown in the past that he does have respect for James. However, any time the GOAT discussion is brought up, Harper has not wavered in his pro-MJ stance.&quot;Good for you my brother&quot;: Ron Harper responds to fan making fun of LeBron JamesThough Harper has come to James' defense in the past, he has also delivered multiple jabs at the LA Lakers superstar. This past weekend, Harper appeared to do just that.On Saturday, a netizen shared a clip of James enjoying a round of golf. In their caption, the netizen claimed that LBJ was &quot;addicted to trying to be like Jordan.&quot; Harper responded to this Tweet with what looked like an endorsement of the James mockery.&quot;Good for you my brother,&quot; Harper said.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKGood for you my brotherClearly, Harper is always happy to hype up his former teammate Jordan, even if it comes at the expense of the NBA's all-time leader in career points.