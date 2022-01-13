"Who cares what they think?" - Kevin Durant on Brooklyn Nets' emphatic triumph over Chicago Bulls

After the Brooklyn Nets' blowout win against the Chicago Bulls, Kevin Durant has said that it was not a statement for the rest of the league.

The 33-year-old got some much-deserved rest in the final few minutes of the game, but he had done enough to hand the Chicago Bulls a 26-point loss. Brooklyn went on a rampage in the third quarter, going on a 43-8 run, which effectively took the game away from the Bulls.

The win has given the Nets a boost to push for top place. When asked in the post-game interview what the win meant for the team and the league, Durant said:

"Not trying to make no statements to the league. Who cares what they think? We know what we bring to the table, and it's all about us. I'm sure people were watching that game tonight."

The big three of the Nets - Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving - was in action. However. Irving had a quiet night against the Bulls, managing only nine points on 4-10 shooting from the field. Harden and Durant combined for 52 points, which was key in the Nets' victory. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain the number one seed in the East.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams in the league this season. DeMar DeRozan is elite, and is making his way into the MVP conversation. Zach LaVine possesses a wide array of abilities, and is a great scorer.

They have players like Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic, who have also been great for them this term. Before a loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago had won nine games on the trot. They remain the top team in the East despite their defeat to the Nets.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been solid for the Nets this season. However, the team has had inconsistent results in the last week, enduring a few losses. When asked about their emphatic win against the Bulls Durant said:

"I mean yeah, you want the play great against the best teams in the league, but especially after losing (our) last game, we wanted to bounce back, no matter who it was against, you know, but it is good to come in here in a tough environment and get a W."

"This team has been extremely hot lately; the crowd is starting to rally around the team; the city you can feel it that , they are starting to understand that Chicago Bulls basketball is back, so for us to come in here and win in this fashion, it means a lot to us."

Kevin Durant and James Harden lead the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets secured their 26th win of the season over the Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Durant has been splendid for the Nets this season. He leads the league in scoring, and has been highly efficient this term. Despite the Nets' inconsistent recent results, all their players stepped up against the Bulls, who were beaten 112-138 on the night.

Durant scored 27 points on a staggering 70% shooting from the field. He got a helping hand from Harden, who scored 25 points and dropped 16 dimes. Rookie Day'Ron Sharpe continued his impressive run with the team, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Bulls. Veteran guard Patty Mills came off the bench and scored 21 points on 70% shooting.

The Nets beat the Bulls courtesy of a combined effort from the team. They next face off against the OKC Thunder at home. Coach Steve Nash will hope for a similar performance from his team as the Nets look to reclaim their top spot in the East from the Bulls.

