Who is Carmelo Anthony’s daughter? Taking a closer look

Back in May, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the league. He did so in a short video posted on social media where he reflected on his career and looked ahead to the future.

In the video, Anthony spoke about how his son, Kiyan Anthony, will carry on his legacy. However, people were more interested in the inclusion of a picture of his alleged daughter, Genesis Harlo Anthony.

Carmelo had Kiyan with his ex-wife, Alani Nicole “La La” Anthony, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2021. Kiyan was born on March 7, 2007, and is now 16 years old. La La filed for divorce from Anthony in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. This came after she accused Anthony of infidelity in 2017.

As for Genesis Harlo, she was born to a woman named Mia Angel Burks on August 1, 2017, who alleged Anthony as the father. Anthony has never publicly claimed Genesis Harlo as his daughter, however, he was spotted having lunch with her last year. Featuring her in his retirement video all but confirmed the rumors. Genesis Harlo is now five years old.

Carmelo Anthony on his retirement

In his retirement video, Carmelo Anthony spoke about how grateful he was to have come from nothing to become an NBA superstar:

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Anthony said.

“But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

Anthony then spoke about how it was time for his son, Kiyan Anthony, to carry his torch:

“The time has come for you to carry this torch,” Anthony said. “Chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I’ll always be proud of all that you do.”

Kiyan is currently ranked as the 52nd-best high school prospect in ESPN’s 2025 Top 60 ranking. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is attending Long Island Lutheran High School in New York.

Per ESPN, he already has offers from numerous colleges, including Syracuse, Memphis, George Mason, Manhattan and Bryant University.

