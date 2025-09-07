"Who CC is rocking with?" - Tyrese Haliburton trolls Caitlin Clark at Iowa State's rivalry matchup with Iowa

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 07, 2025 06:59 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton went to rival schools Iowa and Iowa State. (Photo: GETTY)
Tyrese Haliburton is currently recovering from an Achilles injury, but it didn't stop him from trolling Caitlin Clark before Iowa State's rivalry game against Iowa. Haliburton asked Clark a very interesting question before Sunday's matchup between the Cyclones and the Hawkeyes at the Jack Trice Stadium.

Joining Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" on Sunday morning, Haliburton briefly took control of the show's social media pages. The Indiana Pacers star asked Clark if she'll be supporting her alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes, or the Iowa State Cyclones, where his brother played football as a backup quarterback.

"What's up, y'all?" Haliburton said. "It's Tyrese Haliburton here in Ames at Big Noon Kickoff. You know who I'm rocking with. I'm rocking with the Cyclones, of course."
The injured point guard added"

"But I'm wondering who CC is rocking with? Since her brother played football here. Who knows who she is going for? I know I'm going with the 'Clones. Go 'Clones."
Caitlin Clark hasn't responded to Tyrese Haliburton, who has developed a friendship with the Indiana Fever star since she arrived in the WNBA last season. Clark and Haliburton are the faces of basketball in the basketball-crazy state of Indiana.

Clark was on the road with the Fever on Saturday, taking time to watch a baseball game based on her Instagram story. She was in the bleachers as the Baltimore Orioles defeated Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers at Camden Yards. The Fever take on the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

As for the Iowa-Iowa State football game, the Cyclones pulled off a 16-13 win to improve to 3-0 for the season. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, lost their first game of the campaign and evened their record to 1-1.

Tyrese Haliburton trolls Kawhi Leonard amid NBA investigation

Tyrese Haliburton trolls Kawhi Leonard amid NBA investigation. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark wasn't the only superstar who got trolled by Tyrese Haliburton at "Big Noon Kickoff." Haliburton had a quick joke about Kawhi Leonard after former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II told the Indiana Pacers guard that he wants a "no-show" job.

"Tell them to find me, too," Haliburton said.

The LA Clippers are currently under investigation by the NBA after Pablo Torre's report about the franchise circumventing the salary cap. A former employee of the now-bankrupt company Aspiration revealed that Leonard signed a $28 million "no-show" job.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who invested $50 million in Aspiration, has denied the allegations against the franchise.

