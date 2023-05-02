Who is Charles Barkley's daughter and what does she do for a living?

NBA legend Charles Barkley has a daughter with his wife Maureen Blumhardt named Christiana Barkley. Christiana also happens to be Barkley's only child.

Christiana Barkley has made a name for herself as a New York-based journalist, having received a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University in 2017. Most recently, she worked with the Koppelman Group as the senior account manager and director of writing.

Although she resides in New York City, Christiana was born in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1989. While her father was still playing for the Philadelphia 76ers at the time, it wouldn’t be long before he would find himself in Arizona playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Prior to her job with the Koppelman Group, Christiana also worked at Turner Sports as a sales assistant between 2011 and 2014.

The 34-year-old Christiana currently resides in New York City with her husband, software developer Ilya Hoffman, and their child. The couple got married in March 2021, and they welcomed their first child in 2022, although Hoffman does not appear to be a fan of sports.

Charles Barkley's career outside the NBA

Charles Barkley made a name for himself in the NBA. As one of the most athletic and dominant players of his size, "The Round Mound of Rebound" was nothing short of a superstar. However, Chuckster has also been an equally successful individual off the court.

Barkley is mostly known for his work as a co-host on "Inside the NBA". Having joined TNT back in 2000, Barkley has served as a television analyst for well over two decades at this point.

Despite his desire to retire at age 60, Barkley recently signed a 10-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, ensuring he will remain on the "Inside the NBA" panel for the foreseeable future.

Fans will be excited to hear this news as Barkley is a favorite among viewers due to his entertaining analysis, gesticulations, and banter with Shaquille O'Neal.

However, recent rumors have suggested that Barkley may be garnering interest from CNN as well. That being said, it was also revealed that the deal wouldn't be exclusive and Barkley would be available to be on both shows.

