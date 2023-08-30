The Atlanta Dream has fostered Cheyenne Parker to become a WNBA All-Star after just three seasons with the team. That said, let's take a look at her personal life and who won the heart of the All-Star.

Parker isn't married yet, but she already has plans to marry her current partner, Keevin Tyus. The two met in 2015 and have managed to become a solid couple. Together, they have a daughter named Naomi who has been a ray of sunshine to the two of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyus was born on November 25, 1992 and graduated from Lee University with a bachelor's degree in health and physical education back in 2017. He attempted to have a professional basketball career and has experience working in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky as a practice coach.

He played basketball in college as a shooting guard, standing at 6-foot-5. However, he didn't make it into the NBA, and opted to play internationally. In 2017, he played in Europe for the North Macedonian team KK Strumica for ten months.

His second team was with Argentina's Atlético Echagüe Club, which didn't last long. Tyus only had three months of playing experience with the team and returned to Europe, where he played for the Austrian Basketball Bundesliga.

Cheyenne Parker's fiance also played for UBSC Raiffeisen Graz and averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Also read: Why are NBA champions called World Champions? Looking at controversy ignited by Noah Lyles' comment on league title winners

When will Cheyenne Parker and Keevin Tyus get married?

Cheyenne Parker and Keevin Tyus have been together for a long time and are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Tyus shared a heartfelt post for his fiancé, Parker, which hinted at their decision to be a couple for life.

According to reports, both of them are ready to tie the knot next year on April 13, 2024. The event will take place at the Fox Hall Resort.

Cheyenne Parker elevated her game this season as she averaged the most points in her career. She registered 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dream. On August 18, 2023, she had her career night and was able to put up 29 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Expand Tweet

Also read: “I'll always have love for Philly” – Despite being heavily booed by Sixers fans, Ben Simmons calls Philadelphia his ‘second home’

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)