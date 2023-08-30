The NBA community had a short moment of solidarity after Olympic track and field bronze medalist Noah Lyles questioned why the champions are called "World Champions."

In Lyles' thinking, the teams in the finals are U.S. teams, which makes his argument logical.

Prior to the formation of the league, the finals were called the BAA Finals. After the NBA became an official league, the finals were renamed to NBA World Championship Series from 1950 to 1985. They transitioned into simply calling it the NBA Finals since then, but have kept the tag "World Champions."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In every championship ring, the words "World Champions" are etched to show that it was earned by winning the top prize in the best league in the world.

Back in the 1990s with the help of Michael Jordan's stardom, he helped make the league a global brand. Not only did he make the league huge, but he also influenced a lot of aspiring athletes to pursue the sport.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the comments made by Lyles and shared his thoughts on why the league has its specific title for champions.

"The NBA, has established itself as a global, iconic brand," Smith said. "Arguably, the best player in the game today in a lot of people's eyes is Nikola Jokic. You've got guys from Serbia, Slovenia, Luka Doncic. Giannis Antetokounmpo, where's he from? Greece.

"The best players from around the world descend upon America to join the National Basketball Association. Of the 450-plus players, nearly a third of them are international players. And the international players, rather than staying over there or electing to stay over in their respective countries, in Europe, China, or wherever the case may be to play basketball, they want come to the league, the NBA, because it's the best basketball league on the planet."

Expand Tweet

After Lyles made the comments, league stars reacted. Most were puzzled why it was a matter of discussion.

You might also be interested in reading this: "World Champions of what?": 5-time Diamond League champ Noah Lyles takes a dig at NBA's 'World Champions' title

Evan Fournier shares his perspective about the NBA champion's title

Stars of the league came out to share their thoughts on Lyles' comments. Most of them mocked the comments and didn't give a good defense about the topic, except Evan Fournier. The Frenchman said it's just a title for him and understands the sentiment of the Olympic athlete.

"I think the point of view of a lot of Americans when they win at home, since it's the best championship in the world, automatically you're a world champion," Fournier said. "I can understand that point of view, but (for me) it should just be NBA champ, personally.

"If you participate in the World Cup or even the Olympics and you win, you have the right to call yourself world champions. The way I look at is NBA champions. For sure they're the best team, but it's just a title. It's not a big deal."

Expand Tweet

Fournier makes a valid point, but the league does roster the best players around the world.

Also read: “I'll always have love for Philly” – Despite being heavily booed by Sixers fans, Ben Simmons calls Philadelphia his ‘second home’

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)