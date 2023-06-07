Who is Chris Paul’s brother? Finding out more about the Phoenix Suns star’s sibling

Chris Paul has only one sibling, an elder brother named Charles Paul, who is more popularly known as “C.J.” Both were born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Charles Edward Paul and Robin Jones.

The male Pauls in the family all have “CP” as initials, which was why the youngest earned the nickname “CP3.” While growing up, “C.J.” and the future basketball superstar spent most of their off-school work in a service station owned by their grandfather Nathaniel Jones.

The Paul brothers learned to play basketball and football from their father. Chris Paul’s brother played college hoops at the University of South Carolina Upstate and Hampton University. “CP3,” meanwhile, went to star for two years at Wake Forest.

Chris Paul’s brother wasn’t nearly as good as the Demon Deacon starting point guard. He dreamed of becoming a basketball coach but soon gave it up as soon as the younger brother showed elite potential in college.

After “CP3’s” second season in Wake Forest, he made himself eligible for the 2005 NBA Draft. “C.J.” had become his manager. The elder Paul has been with the now NBA superstar throughout his career in pro basketball. He has also become the vice president of Chris Paul Enterprise LLC and CP3 Investments.

As good as the “Point God” has been, “C.J.” Paul insists, it’s his intangibles that truly make him great. He had this to say about his younger brother in an interview with Marc J. Spears:

“With every position he played growing up, he played a position of leadership. In football, he played quarterback and middle linebacker. He has always been a point guard. That’s a leadership position.

“He told ‘Book’ [Suns All-Star Devin Booker], ‘I can lead us. I just need you to do your thing.’ [Chris] is really good when guys allow themselves to be led, because he is an unbelievable leader.”

Suns Nation @SunsNationNBA “He’s the greatest leader to play this game.” - Devin Booker on Chris Paul “He’s the greatest leader to play this game.” - Devin Booker on Chris Paul https://t.co/pEfEjBxGGi

Amidst the euphoria of the Phoenix Suns’ win over the LA Clippers to reach the 2021 NBA Finals, Chris Paul specifically sought out one person. After embracing his wife and kids, the basketball superstar shared a special moment with his older brother.

The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks after grabbing a 2-0 lead in the finals. The brothers also shared the agony of defeat and vowed to be better than ever.

Chris Paul admits he’s often tough to play with

The leadership qualities that “C.J.” Paul has so greatly admired are also the traits that have made Chris Paul often tough to play with. “CP3” knows about this and candidly had this to say to Ryan Clark on “The Pivot Podcast:”

“To play with me and be my teammate is hard because a lot of times I have a one-track mind and that is to compete. And if you aren’t on that same energy then it’s going to be hard for us to get along.”

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25



Chis Paul knows he can be difficult to be around, and he knows… “To play with me and be my teammate is hard because a lot of times I have a one track mind and that is to compete. And if you aren’t on that same energy then it’s going to be hard for us to get along.” - @cp3Chis Paul knows he can be difficult to be around, and he knows… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “To play with me and be my teammate is hard because a lot of times I have a one track mind and that is to compete. And if you aren’t on that same energy then it’s going to be hard for us to get along.” - @cp3 Chis Paul knows he can be difficult to be around, and he knows… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6zkz5kHoTv

Paul added that teammate Devin Booker’s competitive fire and relentless desire to be better are probably the reasons why they get along very well. Kevin Durant, who was the Suns’ biggest acquisition at this year’s trade deadline, is also of the same ilk.

Under new coach Frank Vogel, Paul, Booker and KD will try to at least bring the Suns back to the NBA Finals next season.

