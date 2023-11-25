Who are Cole Anthony's parents? Looking at personal life of Orlando Magic star

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony's parents are former NBA player Greg Anthony and author, filmmaker and lawyer Crystal McCrary. His step-father, Ray McGuire, is working as a banking executive in the Wall Street, while his step-mother is a doctor (dermatologist).

Even though Anthony's parents offered him a convenient life, they made it clear to him that he had to fight for everything in life and never take anything for granted.

"The greatest compliment that I ever got about him. People would tell me, ‘He plays like he’s hungry. He plays like he’s poor,'" his father Greg said, via NBC Sports.

"Everybody around Cole has worked for what they have. Not that you have that many black people that are trust fund kids anyway, but whatever success we have achieved, we earned," his mother added, via NBC Sports.

For his part, Anthony praised his parents for the way they raised him and how they helped him build his character.

"My parents raised me right. They don’t hand anything to me in life. What they do hand to me is knowledge," Anthony said, via NBC Sports.

Cole Anthony's parents explain how they try to protect their son

Even now that he has entered his fourth season with the Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony still gets help and guidance from his parents.

Anthony's parents explained how they try to help their son even now that he has become a recognized basketball player.

“We really do have a village around Cole, around our family, who are level-headed, sensible people who value the basics: kindness, family and education,” his mother said, via NBC Sports.

"You try to teach your kids good values and work ethic, but I think the individual has to take the ownership. I give him a lot of credit. That’s who he is. If he has a goal, he really works towards it. Basketball is something he’s passionate about," his father Greg, who is working as an analyst and broadcaster for Turner Sports, added, via NBC Sports.

"I think you’re always proud when your child has a passion for something and they have the opportunity to excel at it. So that part is really rewarding."

Cole Anthony's parents were really happy to see their son get a three-year extension with Orlando late in the summer, worth $39 million. The Magic view Cole Anthony as key part of their young core after picking him with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This season, Anthony has averages of 14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 3.5 apg, on 35.9 percent from beyond the atrc. he Magic have won six straight games and 11 of their first 16 and are second in the East.