Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 21, 2023

The Orlando Magic (8-5) will face the Toronto Raptors (6-7) in an Eastern Conference Group C in-season tournament game on Tuesday, November 21. Orlando is currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best defense in the NBA, with a defensive net rating of 106.5.

Toronto will be playing their second in-season tournament game of the season, having lost their opening game to the Boston Celtics. Orlando will be playing their third game and will enter the contest with a 1-1 record. Neither team will be entering the game with a healthy roster.

Orlando will be without Wendell Carter Jr and Markelle Fultz. Toronto will be missing Christian Koloko and potentially Thaddeus Young, who is listed as questionable to begin the day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game details, prediction and betting

Game Details

Teams: Orlando Magic (8-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-7)

Date and Time: November 21, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Orlando Magic will lean into their defensive upside when they face the Toronto Raptors. Being one of the best rearguard teams in the NBA will ensure the Magic are able to remain competitive regardless of whether their shots are falling. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will be the team's primary two offensive weapons that will look to have big scoring nights.

Toronto has three high-level forwards on their roster. Pascal Siakam is an All-NBA talent when he's at his best. OG Anunoby is the perfect two-way wing, and Scottie Barnes is a star of the future. However, the Raptors have struggled to get the best out of the trio when they're sharing the court together.

Darko Rajaković will continue to test his lineups and combinations as he searches for a winning formula. An in-season tournament game could be the perfect platform to continue experimenting.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Projected starting lineups

The Orlando Magic's starting five could look like this: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Rookie point guard Anthony Black is filling in for the injured Markelle Fultz and has shouldered the additional burden well. Wagner and Banchero are the team's two star talents and will be featured heavily.

The Toronto Raptors starting lineup could look like this: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors have size and length throughout their roster, making them a nightmare on both sides of the court. Dennis Schroder's explosive offense has also boosted how the Raptors are trying to play this season.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Betting Tips

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.6 points per game to begin the season. He enters the contest against the Orlando Magic as a -110 to score over 13.5 points, which seems like good odds. He is -115 on the under.

OG Anunoby is a prototypical three-and-d wing; you can get him at over 2.5 made threes for +130 or -170 on the under. He is currently averaging 2.6 made threes per game.

Paolo Banchero is pulling down 6.8 rebounds per game over his first 13 outings this season. He enters his team's in-season tournament contest against Toronto as a -105 to secure 7.5 or more rebounds. The under may be a better value at -125.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Orlando Magic are slight underdogs for their game against the Toronto Raptors and will enter the contest -1 on the spread and -120 on the money line. By placing such tight odds on the game, it's clear the bookies aren't sure which way the result will fall.

Both Orlando and Toronto have enjoyed solid spells to begin the season but have also looked susceptible to disheartening performances at times. It will be interesting to see how much the in-season tournament ramps up the effort levels of both teams.

Overall, Orlando should have enough talent to grind out a win over the Raptors. Banchero will have a big role to play for his team and will also face a stern contest against either Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam, depending on who is tasked with guarding him.