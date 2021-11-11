Who is Corey Benjamin's wife and what is the controversy surrounding her involvement in an alleged assault case?

Tyra Hunt is the wife of former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin. Hunt is in the middle of a controversial video wherein her daughter, Cori, hits an opponent during a youth basketball game in California.

A video of a girl hitting a clothesline on an opponent during a youth basketball game has gone viral. Cori Benjamin (wearing a black shirt), the 15-year-old daughter of Corey Benjamin and Tyra Hunt, was bumped by two opponents contesting the shot and no foul was called.

After Cori gets up, someone in the background can be heard saying "You better hit her, Cori," allegedly by the mother Tyra Hunt. The 15-year-old proceeded to hit her opponent Lauryn Ham, who immediately fell to the floor.

According to Ham's mother, who uploaded the video, her daughter is still suffering effects from the assault and has yet to return to school. They have also reported the incident to the police, but there are no updates regarding it.

Corey Benjamin had a short NBA career for the Chicago Bulls from 1998 to 2001. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2003 before bouncing around playing basketball in leagues in China, France, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Portugal and South Korea.

Benjamin is also famously known for telling Bulls teammate Randy Brown that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one. A retired Jordan showed up in a Bulls practice and defeated Benjamin easily.

Who is Tyra Hunt?

Corey Benjamin's mug shot for the 2016 arrest.

Tyra Hunt is the wife of former pro basketball player Corey Benjamin. She has two daughters with Benjamin. Cori, the one in the viral video, and the younger one Legacy, who both play for their AAU Team named Benjamin Ballers. Hunt is proud of her daughters and accompanies them during games. She even described Legacy as a good player.

“She’s a really good lefty and her defense is impeccable. She has very long limbs, so it makes it hard for the defenders to try to maneuver around”.

According to TMZ, police are already investigating the incident and the alleged involvement of both Tyra Hunt and Cori Benjamin. AVAC United, organizer of the basketball tournament, has banned the player, and possibly her mother, from future games.

Corey Benjamin was arrested twice for domestic violence in 2000 and 2016. There are no reports indicating if Tyra Hunt was the one involved in 2000. The 2016 arrest involved Corey's unnamed long-time girlfriend.

