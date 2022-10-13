Who is Daniela Rajic and how is she related to Paul George? All you need to know

Daniela Rajic is a model, entrepreneur, and former stripper. Born in Queens, New York, she is of half Serbian and half American heritage. Rajic is the wife of LA Clippers superstar Paul George.

Daniela Rajic is a University of Miami graduate. She funded her education by working as a stripper. Paul George met Rajic when she was performing at a strip club in 2013.

At the time, George was dating Callie Rivers, the daughter of legendary NBA coach Doc Rivers. He ended up having an affair with Rajic. She became pregnant with their baby in 2013. They announced the birth of their daughter, Olivia, on May 1, 2014.

George allegedly offered her $1 million dollars to get the baby aborted, but she refused. They settled their differences and started living together in 2017.

In November 2020, George proposed to Rajic. The couple ended up marrying each other in an intimate ceremony on June 25, 2022. They have three children together - Olivia, Natasha and Paul.

After meeting George, she quit stripping and became a model. She now owns a swimsuit business called ‘Nude Swim’ with Sarah Nasser, the wife of Patrick Patterson.

Paul George is one of the biggest names in the league right now. He has made over $220 million in salary throughout the course of his career. He is currently in the second year of a four-year, $177 million contract.

Paul George's NBA Career

Paul George is one of the best two-way players of this generation. Over the course of his career, 'PG-13' has received seven All-Star selections and six All-NBA selections.

Paul George was selected 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2010 NBA Draft. After a breakout campaign in 2012-13, George went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the game. With George leading the team, the Pacers advanced to back-to-back Eastern conference finals in 2013 and 2014. They came up short against LeBron James and the Miami Heat on both occasions.

A devastating injury to his lower right leg during a U.S. National Team scrimmage led to a temporary halt in his career. George lost a lot of his athleticism after his comeback but continued to improve his jump shot. George has since bounced back and even finished third in the MVP race in 2019.

Unfortunately, postseason success has continued to evade him. Despite playing on a number of contenders, the seven-time All-Star has yet to reach the NBA Finals. With the Clippers looking loaded this season, George has a good chance of ending that drought.

The Clippers open their season against the LA Lakers on October 20.

