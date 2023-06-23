Who is Dariq Whitehead’s brother? Finding out more about NBA Draft 2023 22nd pick

Dariq Whitehead, hailing from Duke and being a highly touted basketball prospect, is not alone among athletes in his family who have garnered attention in sports. In the National Football League, his older brother, Tahir Ali Whitehead, had a successful career as a linebacker.

Playing college football for Temple University, Tahir Whitehead was born on April 2, 1990. Tahir was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his time at Temple, Whitehead steadily improved his performance on the field.

Tahir earned a starting role in the 2010 season, finishing with an impressive 56 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss. In his senior year, Whitehead continued to shine, recording 70 tackles, five sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, earning him a Second Team All-MAC selection.

After finishing college, Whitehead displayed his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine, leaving scouts and team representatives impressed with his speed and agility.

Although projected to go in the late rounds, he showcased his athleticism and potential during the pre-draft evaluations. Eventually, Whitehead was selected by the Detroit Lions, beginning his professional football journey.

Playing for multiple teams, including the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers, Tahir Whitehead had a successful NFL career. He earned a reputation as a trustworthy linebacker recognized for his toughness and versatility on the field.

While his younger brother, Dariq, pursued basketball excellence, Tahir Whitehead carved out a successful path in football, leaving a lasting impact on the sport. The Whitehead family can be proud of both Tahir and Dariq's achievements in their respective sports.

Dariq Whitehead selected by Brooklyn Nets in 2023 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets made a significant addition to their roster by selecting Dariq Whitehead from Duke University in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Chosen as the 22nd overall pick in the first round, Whitehead joins the ranks of talented players drafted from the Blue Devils' program.

Overtime @overtime @BrooklynNets Dariq Whitehead is BROOKLYN BOUND Dariq Whitehead is BROOKLYN BOUND 🗽 @BrooklynNets https://t.co/YFh3AHd2FF

With an average of 8.3 points per game and excellent shooting abilities, particularly his team-leading performance from beyond the arc at an impressive rate of 43%, Whitehead demonstrated himself to be an invaluable contributor as a bench player.

Whitehead proved himself as a valuable 3-and-D player coming off the bench by showcasing his abilities. Despite facing challenges due to injuries, he adapted and proved himself to be a reliable asset for the Blue Devils, earning his spot in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.

