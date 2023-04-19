Who is Darius Garland's girlfriend? Taking a closer look at the Cavs' star's personal and professional life

Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers' star point guard, reportedly does not have a girlfriend. He may have one but he’s been keeping a very low profile about it.

Moreover, there have been no reports of past relationships. He’s never been married and he does not have kids.

Overtime @overtime Full vid: “How Many Girlfriends Do You Have?” Darius Garland Has NO CHILL With The McDonald’s All AmericanFull vid: ovrt.me/2IkTy1k “How Many Girlfriends Do You Have?” Darius Garland Has NO CHILL With The McDonald’s All American 😂 Full vid: ovrt.me/2IkTy1k https://t.co/NxddF8UqlC

“DG” may be a headline grabber on the basketball court, but his private life is quite the opposite. If the reports are true, he is easily one of the NBA’s most sought-after bachelors.

Darius Garland has become one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cornerstones

The Cleveland Cavaliers made Darius Garland the No. 5 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, headed by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. He quickly made an impression on Cavalier Nation but didn’t make it to the All-NBA Rookie team.

“DG” averaged 12.3 PPG, 3.9 APG and 1.9 RPG in 59 games. He didn’t disappoint as the Cavaliers’ new franchise point guard, but fans wanted more.

Garland kept working on his game until he earned an All-Star selection during the 2021-22 season. No less than LeBron James drafted him to his team for “King James’” return to Cleveland for the All-Star game.

"DG" averaged 21.7 PPG, 8.6 APG and 3.3 RPG. Together with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the trio nearly carried the Cavs to the playoffs if not for the late-season injuries that torpedoed their chances.

The Cavaliers spent big to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in the offseason. The Mitchell-Garland pairing had already pushed the Cavaliers to the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James carried them to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Darius Garland had a subpar Game 1 where he finished with 17 points in 43 minutes. “DG” failed to score a single basket in the fourth quarter. However, he redeemed himself in Game 2 with a sizzling 26-point first half.

Garland’s explosion in the first half allowed him to join LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only Cavaliers with a 25-point playoff half.

He joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons Darius Garland dropped 26 first half points vs. the KnicksHe joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons Darius Garland dropped 26 first half points vs. the Knicks 🔥He joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons 📈 https://t.co/htuKOUNfDQ

The series now shifts to New York where “DG” will be eager to prove that he can be as good at home as he is on the road in the playoffs.

