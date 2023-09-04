Who is David Lee married to? Looking into personal life of former NBA All-Star

David Lee played in the NBA for 12 seasons before retiring. Not long after his career ended, he got married to another famous athlete.

In 2019, David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki decided to tie the knot. Wozniacki is a famous tennis player from Denmark.

Wozniacki turned pro in 2005, and has a large array of accolades. One of most notable being the No. 1 ranked female tennis player in the world for over 70 weeks spanning from 2010 to 2011. Wozniacki also became the first person from Denmark to win a major singles title when she won the Australian Open in 2018. Right now, her career record sits at 635-264.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caroline Wozniacki retired from competition in 2020 and quickly became a commentator for Tennis. She decided to make a comeback this summer with the goal of making the cut to play in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

It is believed that Lee and Wozniacki started dating in 2017, when pictures of them together began surfacing on social media. Prior to dating the NBA player, Wozniacki was dating PGA star Rory Mcllroy. Lee proposed in their first year of dating, and the two were married a few years later.

Before getting inolved with the tennis star, Lee enjoyed a successful career in the NBA. He was named an All-Star on two separate occasions, made one All-NBA, and was part of a title team with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Lee's final stint in the league came in 2017 when he played in 79 games for the San Antonio Spurs.

Lee ended up playing 829 career games and suited up for five different franchises. He finished his career with averages of 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Do David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki have any children?

At the moment, David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki have two children together. After being married for two years, the tennis star announced to the world that they were expecting their first child. In the sumer of 2021, Wozniacki gave birth to a girl, Olivia.

A little over a year after having their first child, Wozniacki announced that she was pregnant for the second time. They were expecting a boy, who was born in October of 2022. Lee and Wozniacki decided to name him James.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)