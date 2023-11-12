Who has most dunks in NBA history? Redditor gives intriguing proof for Shaquille O'Neal having more jams than Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard currently holds the record for the most dunks in NBA history, with 2,950 career dunks. However, it appears that Shaquille O'Neal should be the one to hold the record. Recently, a Redditor debunked how O'Neal could have more career dunks compared to Howard. Apparently, not all of Shaq's dunks were recorded.

According to the Redditor, the NBA didn't keep track of dunks until 1996. Shaquille O'Neal was drafted to the Orlando Magic in 1992, meaning all of his dunks from his rookie season until the 1995-96 season were never recorded. On paper, O'Neal officially has 2,626 career dunks. That means he's only 324 shy of Dwight Howard's record of 2,950 career dunks.

The Redditor then pointed out that a rookie card of Shaq suggested that the "Big Diesel" had 322 dunks in his rookie season, which was during the time the league didn't officially record that stat. With that in mind, if you add 322 to his 2,626 career dunks, Shaq should have 2,948 dunks.

But how can he top Howard's record being two dunks shy? Simply add the unrecorded dunks from 1993-1995.

Shaq Rookie Card with Dunk Stats

Shaquille O'Neal vs Dwight Howard: Who was the better dunker?

Dwight Howard vs Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was a dominant force on the basketball court, showcasing skills that went beyond just dunking. However, when he decided to execute slam dunks, it was a remarkable spectacle. Standing at an imposing 7 feet 1 inch and weighing over 300 pounds, Shaq's ability to dunk was a powerful yet graceful blend, distinguishing him from many others in the game.

As for Dwight Howard, he burst onto the NBA scene with unparalleled athleticism, earning him the moniker "Superman." His dunks were characterized by jaw-dropping height, agility, and a flair for the dramatic. Howard's performances in the Slam Dunk Contest, particularly in 2008 when he famously donned a Superman cape, showcased a level of showmanship that endeared him to fans worldwide.

While both Howard and Shaq were dominant dunkers, their styles differed. Howard brought a level of athleticism and acrobatics rarely seen in a player of his size, making each of his dunks a visual spectacle. Shaq, on the other hand, relied on sheer power and force, often leaving shattered backboards in his wake.

Determining the better dunker between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal is no easy task. It ultimately comes down to personal preference.