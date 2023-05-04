Who is Eric Lewis? Looking at infamous referee assigned for Lakers vs Warriors

The NBA has instructed Eric Lewis to be part of the officiating staff of Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers tonight. For some fans, Lewis could look a bit familiar, but before we tackle how he became a recognizable face in the league, let's take a closer look at his officiating career.

Lewis was born in May 20, 1971 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Back in high school, he played basketball while attending Mainland High School. For the entirety of his life before being a referee, he stayed in Florida and even went to Bethune Cookman College, a school in Daytona Beach.

He continued playing in college and transitioned into becoming a referee. Lewis started to become a game official in Bethune and stayed there for eight seasons doing so. Eric gathered much experience and became a game official in the collegiate level in various NCAA conferences.

Lewis first officiated in the NBA in the 2004-05 season and never looked back. In 2019, he was one of the referees for one of the games in the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. With that, he was tasked to officiate another game in the finals in 2020 between the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

The 2021 NBA Finals featured a best-of-seven series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, and Lewis was one of the referees for one game. This season is his 19th in the NBA and has been the referee for 1,098 regular-season games. Aside from that, Eric Lewis has also officiated 82 postseason games in his career, including six games in the Finals.

Eric Lewis has officiated a controversial game this season

LeBron James failing to get a foul call in a crucial game against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics

One of the biggest controversies of Eric Lewis' career happened this season during a game between the classic rivals, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. In a regular-season game, LeBron James drove to the basket on the left side and tried to lay the ball into the basket, but was hit by Jayson Tatum on the arm.

It was an obvious move that even fans sitting far away from the court saw it. Ironically, the referee who was the closest at the time was Eric Lewis, and he failed to call it a foul. He later admitted that he didn't see the foul on his end and it cost the Lakers a game.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The NBA has already determined in its postgame review that the officials got the call wrong on the Lakers’ last possession of the 4th Q and a Jayson Tatum should have been called for a shooting foul on LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. The NBA has already determined in its postgame review that the officials got the call wrong on the Lakers’ last possession of the 4th Q and a Jayson Tatum should have been called for a shooting foul on LeBron James, league sources told ESPN.

James wasn't happy about not getting a foul and it was obvious with the way he reacted after the buzzer sounded.

