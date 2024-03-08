Who was the female courtside Warriors fan in viral Steph Curry's 'golf swing' image? Identity & more details explored

A recent incident during the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game sparked significant attention online. Warriors' Steph Curry was clicked doing his golf-themed celebration after making his fourth three-pointer. However, the picture unintentionally also caught a woman in the background celebrating with the star.

The subsequent viral image led to widespread speculation about the individual's identity.

The woman in the photograph reached out and identified herself as Katherine Taylor. However, her social media account has since been deleted, and she has not made any further public statements regarding the incident.

The New York Post has cited Taylor as a $900 escort based in San Francisco. Reportedly, she made a controversial post alluding to a date and subsequent events related to the image. Additionally, she also posted about the article covering her quick fame.

The incident also garnered attention because of Curry's exceptional performance during the Warriors-Bucks game. His performance and celebration sparked widespread online discussions and memes, underscoring the far-reaching impact of sports and related events in the digital age.

Paige Spiranac was speculated as the viral Warriors fan in the frame of Steph Curry 'golf swing' moment

The photo of Steph Curry celebrating on the court with a golf swing, with a woman in the background, sparked speculation on the internet. The woman in the picture resembled Paige Spiranac, leading to much discussion. However, Spiranac addressed the claims and clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that she is not the person in the picture.

"There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol," Spiranac tweeted.

Despite their common background and extensive involvement in golf, the woman in the image was not the former LPGA Tour player. Spiranac is widely followed by golf lovers on Instagram. She regularly shares golf tips and glimpses of her golfing activities there.